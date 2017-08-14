Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: VWR Corp. Adjusted EPS Advanced 16.7%

Research Desk Line-up: Quintiles IMS Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

For three months ended June 30, 2017, VWR's revenue increased 2.2% on a y-o-y basis to $1.18 billion from $1.15 billion in Q2 FY16. Revenue increased 2.3% on an organic basis. The Company's revenue surpassed analysts' expectations of $1.15 billion.

During Q2 FY17, the Company's gross profit increased 2.2% to $330.5 million from $323.4 million in the same quarter last year. For the reported quarter, VWR's selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) increased 4.6% to $249.8 million from $238.8 million in Q2 FY16.

During Q2 FY17, the VWR's adjusted EBITDA increased 12.8% to $135.3 million from $120.0 million in Q2 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted EBITDA margin increased 110 basis points to 11.5% of revenue from 10.4% of revenue in Q2 FY16.

For the reported quarter, the Company's operating income decreased 4.6% to $80.7 million from $84.6 million in Q2 FY16. During Q2 FY17, the VWR's adjusted operating income increased 11.2% to $118.2 million from $106.3 million in Q2 FY16.

During Q2 FY17, VWR's net income decreased 11.5% to $37 million on a y-o-y basis from $41.8 million in Q2 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted net income increased 16.1% to $64.9 million on a y-o-y basis from $55.9 million in the same quarter last year. During Q2 FY17, VWR's diluted EPS decreased 12.5% to $0.28 on a y-o-y basis from $0.32 in Q2 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS increased 16.7% to $0.49 on a y-o-y basis from $0.42 in Q2 FY16. The adjusted diluted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations of $0.44.

VWR's Segment Details

Americas - During Q2 FY17, Americas segment's revenue increased 4.5% to $726.4 million from $694.9 million in Q2 FY16. Revenue increased 2.7% on an organic basis due to strong sales of equipment and instrumentation. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating income decreased 3.2% to $42.2 from $43.6 in Q2 FY16. The segment's adjusted operating income increased 21.2% to $70.8 million in Q2 FY17 from $58.4 million in Q2 FY16.

Europe, the Middle-East, and Africa (EMEA) - Asia/Pacific (APAC) - During Q2 FY17, EMEA-APAC segment's revenue decreased 1.3% to $448.9 million from $454.6 million in Q2 FY16. Revenue increased 2.3% on an organic basis. For the reported quarter, the Company's operating income decreased 6.1% to $38.5 from $41.0 in Q2 FY16. VWR's adjusted operating income decreased 1% to $47.4 million in Q2 FY17 from $47.9 million in Q2 FY16.

Balance Sheet

As on June 30, 2017, VWR's cash and cash equivalents decreased 62 basis points to $112.2 million from $112.9 million in Q2 FY16. For the reported quarter, VWR's cash provided by operating activities decreased 73.6% to $20.5 million from $77.6 million in Q2 FY16.

During Q2 FY17, the Company's capital expenditures were $12.7 million compared to $15.5 million in Q2 FY16. VWR's free cash flow decreased 87.4% to $7.8 million in Q2 FY17 from $62.1 million in Q2 FY16. For Q2 FY17, VWR's net debt increased 11% to $2.12 billion from $1.91 billion in Q2 FY16.

Acquisition Update

On May 05, 2017, VWR announced that it entered into a definitive agreement with Avantor, under which the latter will acquire VWR for $33.25 per share in cash. In light of the agreement, VWR did not provide financial guidance and also did not hold an investor conference call following its Q2 FY17 financial release. The Company stated that pending completion of the European Commission review it anticipates the deal to close in Q4 FY17.

Stock Performance

On Friday, August 11, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $32.99, marginally falling 0.03% from its previous closing price of $33.00. A total volume of 1.33 million shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 831.86 thousand shares. VWR Corp.'s stock price surged 24.44% in the past six months and 11.53% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have soared 31.80%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 30.46. At Friday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $4.35 billion.

