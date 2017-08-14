Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Tenneco's Revenue Grew 5%; Adjusted EPS Gained 8.6%

Research Desk Line-up: Cooper-Standard Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

For the three months ended June 30, 2017, Tenneco's revenue was $2.32 billion, up 5% compared to revenue of $2.21 billion in Q2 2016. On a constant currency basis, the Company's revenue increased 6%, outpacing flat industry production and also surpassing analysts' expectations of $2.26 billion.

Tenneco's record high revenue in the quarter reflected a 5% increase in light vehicle revenue on the strength of the Company's global platform position. The Company's commercial truck revenue increased 26%, outpacing the industry's growth of 4%. Off-highway and specialty revenue improved 8% on a y-o-y basis on higher volumes in Europe and Japan, with North America revenue steady versus last year's result. Global aftermarket revenue was approximately flat compared to the previous year's result.

Tenneco reported net loss of $2 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, which included adjustments of $104 million after tax in Q2 2017. For Q2 2016, net income had been $84 million, or $1.46 per diluted share. Tenneco's adjusted net income increased to $102 million, or $1.90 per diluted share, in the reported quarter versus $100 million, or $1.75 per diluted share, in the prior year's same quarter. Net income topped Wall Street's estimates of $1.80 per share.

EBIT and EBIT Margin

For Q2 2017, Tenneco's earnings before interest, taxes and non-controlling interests (EBIT) was $28 million compared to $173 million in Q2 2016. The Company's adjusted EBIT rose to $179 million. Excluding a negative currency impact of $8 million, adjusted EBIT was $187 million for the reported quarter.

Tenneco's EBIT as a percent of revenue was 1.2% in Q2 2017; while adjusted EBIT as a percent of value-add revenue was 10.1%. The Company noted that excluding a 30 basis point currency headwind, adjusted EBIT as a percent of value-add revenue was 10.4% in the reported quarter.

Cash

During Q2 2017, Tenneco's cash generated by operations was $119 million compared with $132 million in Q2 2016, driven by increased use of cash for components of working capital. On a year-to-date basis, cash generated by operations was $110 million, reflecting a 7% increase on a y-o-y basis.

In Q2 2017, Tenneco repurchased 783,800 shares of common stock for $44 million and paid a dividend of $0.25 per share for a total consideration of $13 million. On July 12, 2017, the Company announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on September 26, 2017, to shareholders of record as of September 07, 2017.

Outlook

For Q3 2017, Tenneco expects y-o-y revenue growth of approximately 7% on a constant currency basis, outpacing estimated light vehicle industry production growth by 5%. The Company anticipates minimal currency impact on the y-o-y revenue comparison in the upcoming quarter, based on exchange rates at the end of the reported quarter.

For FY17, Tenneco raised its full-year revenue growth outlook. On a constant currency basis, the Company now expects y-o-y revenue growth of 6%, outpacing estimated light vehicle industry growth by 5%. Tenneco is forecasting H2 2017 value-add adjusted EBIT margins to be in-line with H2 2016.

Stock Performance

At the close of trading session on Friday, August 11, 2017, Tenneco's stock price was slightly up 0.47% to end the day at $53.42. A total volume of 488.68 thousand shares were exchanged during the session. The Company's shares are trading at a PE ratio of 10.71 and have a dividend yield of 1.87%. At Friday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $2.86 billion.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily