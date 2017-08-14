Report by market analysts forecasts India to become world's third-largest solar market for 2017 but warns of headwinds including rising competition forcing down tariffs, uncertainty caused by anti-dumping issue, and potential rising module prices.

A new report by Indian solar market analysts Bridge to India has projected that the country's solar sector will grow by 9.4 GW in 2017, making it the third-largest solar market in the world behind China and the U.S., overtaking Japan to claim third spot.

However, this 90% year-on-year growth is not without its challenges, the authors of the report stress, notably the headwinds caused by pricing flux and the uncertainty surrounding an anti-dumping probe currently being investigated by Indian authorities.

The report, titled India's Solar Compass, finds that new capacity additions already began to slow in the second quarter (Q2) of the year following a "bumper Q1" that saw 3,120 MW of utility-scale solar added. In contrast, Q23 saw just 1,437 MW installed out of a scheduled capacity addition total of 3,300 MW.

This shortfall cannot easily be explained because there are many state-level reasons for the slippage. However, common reasons for unfulfilled capacity include transmission-related issues, infrastructural problems and canceled or postponed tenders. According to Bridge to India, of the 3,000 MW of tenders announced at the ...

