

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures eased Monday, slipping further from recent 11-week highs as the dollar found its footing.



Also, a surprising increase in the U.S. oil rig count dented hopes for an end to the global supply glut.



Baker Hughes reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil climbed by 3 to 768 rigs this week. However, the total active U.S. rig count including nat gas rigs fell by 5 to 949.



WTI light sweet crude oil was down 33 cents at $48.49 a barrel.



OPEC last week raise its demand outlook. The cartel estimated that demand for its crude oil in 2018 will be 32.4m barrels a day in 2018, which is 200,000 b/d higher than it initially anticipated.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX