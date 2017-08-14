CHARLES TAYLOR PLC - Issue of Equity

Charles Taylor plc ("the Company")



Issue of Equity



The Company announces that 96,782 new Ordinary Shares of 1p each were allotted, conditional on admission, in respect of the first annual earn-out payment to the vendors of CEGA Solutions Limited, which the Company acquired on 25 July 2016. Application has been made to the UK Listing Authority and the London Stock Exchange for the 96,782 new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the Main Market. Admission of the shares is expected to occur on 15th August 2017.

Following admission, the Company will have 68,503,785 Ordinary Shares in issue with voting rights. This information is provided in accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1R. The Company has no Ordinary Shares held in treasury, therefore following admission the total of 68,503,785 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.



For further information please contact:



Anthony Llewellyn - Deputy Group Company Secretary - 020 3320 8966

Ivan Keane - Group Company Secretary and General Counsel - 020 3320 2206

Charles Taylor plc

14 August 2017



Notes to editors

About Charles Taylor



Charles Taylor provides professional services to make the business of insurance work efficiently. We have been providing insurance-related professional services since 1884 and today we employ over 1,850 permanent and contract staff in 72 offices spread across 28 countries in the UK, the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe the Middle East and Africa.

The Group operates through three businesses - Management Services, Adjusting Services and Insurance Support Services. We also own international life insurers, creating value by undertaking targeted acquisitions and achieving operational efficiencies.

Our breadth of services, our technical skills and resources and our global presence means we can manage and resolve virtually any insurance-related matter, wherever and whenever it occurs.

Further information is available at www.ctplc.com