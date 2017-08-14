The "Europe Environmental Consulting Services Market Report 2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

According to the IMF, Europe's total GDP was $19.9 trillion in 2016 accounting for 26.7% of global GDP. Europe is one of the major global economic blocks. Many of the leading European countries are part of the European Union, a free trade and movement block with a single currency.

Wastewater treatment in the European region has been improving constantly. In 2013, the region had about 71,000 municipal wastewater treatment plants in the 28 EU member states. It is estimated that by 2017, the total investment in European wastewater treatment plants will exceed $37.6 billion.

Europe had an average pollution index of around 47.4 in 2016. Cities in the region with the highest pollution index are Tetovo, Turin, Kiev, and Rome. The pollution index in the region is high in comparison with other regions globally. However, Macedonia recorded a high pollution index of 82.47 mainly due to the persistent air and water pollution problems in the country.

The region is expected to witness major opportunities for environmental consulting services especially in the fields of climate-smart agriculture, energy efficiency, and green infrastructure. Major industries utilizing and demanding environmental consulting services in Europe are automobile, chemicals, oil and gas, and healthcare.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Environmental Consulting Services Market Characteristics

2. Europe Environmental Consulting Services Market

3. Environmental Consulting Services Market Global Context

4. Porters Five Force Model

5. PESTLE Analysis

6. Environmental Consulting Services Market Segmentation

7. Environmental Consulting Services Market Regional And Country Analysis

8. Global Environmental Consulting Services Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors

9. Environmental Consulting Services Market Comparison With Macro Economic Factors Across Countries

10. Environmental Consulting Services Market Competitive Landscape

11. Environmental Consulting Services Market Customer Information

12. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Environmental Consulting Services Market

13. The Environmental Consulting Services Market Trends And Strategies

14. Appendix

