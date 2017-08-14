Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Discovery Communications Reported 2.3% Increase in Revenue

Research Desk Line-up: TiVo Corp. Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

For three months ended June 30, 2017, Discovery Communications' total revenue increased 2.3% to $1.75 billion on a y-o-y basis from $1.71 billion in Q2 FY16. The Company's revenue increased 3% on a y-o-y basis excluding foreign currency impact. The total revenue was below analysts' expectations of $1.76 billion.

For the reported quarter, Discovery Communications' selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) decreased 2.8% to $389 million from $400 million in Q2 FY16. During Q2 FY17, the Company's operating profit increased 7.5% to $630 million from $586 million in the same quarter last year.

During Q2 FY17, Discovery Communications' adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBDA) increased 2% to $717 million from $702 million in Q2 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted OIBDA margin remained flat at 41% of revenue.

During Q2 FY17, Discovery Communications' net income decreased 8% to $374 million on a y-o-y basis from $408 million in Q2 FY16. During Q2 FY17, Discovery Communications' diluted EPS decreased 3% to $0.64 on a y-o-y basis from $0.66 in Q2 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted EPS decreased 4% to $0.68 on a y-o-y basis from $0.71 in Q2 FY16. The adjusted EPS came in below analysts' expectations of $0.71.

Discovery Communications' Segment Details

US Networks - During Q2 FY17, US Networks segment's revenue increased 2% to $890 million from $873 million in Q2 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's adjusted OIBDA increased 4% to $567 million from $544 million in Q2 FY16. During Q2 FY17, the segment's adjusted OIBDA margin increased 200 basis points to 64% of revenue from 62% of revenue in Q2 FY16.

International Networks - During Q2 FY17, International Networks segment's revenue increased 3% to $1811 million from $790 million in Q2 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's adjusted OBIDA decreased 4% to $236 million from $245million in Q2 FY16. During Q2 FY17, the segment's adjusted OBIDA margin decreased 200 basis points to 29% of revenue from 31% of revenue in Q2 FY16.

Education and Other - During Q2 FY17, Education and Other segment's revenue decreased 4% to $44 million from $46 million in Q2 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's adjusted OBIDA was $5 million from a negative $3 million in Q2 FY16. The adjusted OBIDA increased due to reduction in expenses as a result of sale of Raw and Betty production studios.

Balance Sheet

As on June 30, 2017, Discovery Communications' cash and cash equivalents decreased 31.3% to $206 million from $300 million in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's receivables increased 17.3% to $1.76, billion from $1.50 billion in Q4 FY16.

During Q2 FY17, Discovery Communications' accounts payable decreased 7.8% to $222 million from $241 million in Q4 FY16. In H1 FY17, Discovery Communications' cash provided by operating activities increased 13.6% to $443 million from $390 million in H1 FY16.

During Q2 FY17, the Company's free cash flow decreased 48%, 37% excluding foreign currency impact, to $157 million from $300 million in Q2 FY16.

During Q2 FY17, the Company repurchased 9.1 million shares for $241 million and entered into an agreement to definitive plan of merger with Scripps.

Stock Performance

At the close of trading session on Friday, August 11, 2017, Discovery Communications' stock price marginally declined 0.39% to end the day at $22.91. A total volume of 3.27 million shares were exchanged during the session. The Company's shares are trading at a PE ratio of 12.19. At Friday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $8.61 billion.

