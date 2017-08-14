Pro-Trader Daily: Dividend Coverage: This Biotech Drugmaker Pays Higher Dividend than the Healthcare Sector by Over 316%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on August 15, 2017

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a closer look at Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) as the Company's stock will begin trading ex-dividend on August 15, 2017. In order to capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest at the end of the trading session on August 14, 2017. Are you looking for research on dividend stocks, if so register with us now for your free membership at:

Dividend Declared

On July 28, 2017, Amgen announced that its Board of Directors declared a $1.15 per share dividend for the third quarter of 2017. The dividend will be paid on September 08, 2017, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 17, 2017.

Amgen's indicated dividend represents a yield of 2.71%, which is more than four times the average dividend yield of 0.65% for the Healthcare sector. The Company has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Dividend Insights

Amgen has a dividend payout ratio of 36.8%, which means that the Company distributes approximately $0.37 for every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much money a company is returning to shareholders, versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Amgen is forecasted to report earnings of $12.80 for the upcoming year which is approximately above the Company's annualized dividend of $4.60.

Amgen generated $2.1 billion of free cash flow in Q2 2017 versus $2.5 billion in the second quarter of 2016, the difference driven by the timing of tax payments. The Company's second quarter 2017 dividend of $1.15 per share was paid on June 08, 2017, a 15% increase versus Q2 2016. As of June 30, 2017, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities worth $39.23 billion compared to cash of $38.09 billion as on December 31, 2016. The Company's current assets were $48.44 billion. The strong financial position indicates the Company's ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain its dividend distribution for a long period.

Recent Development about Amgen

On August 08, 2017, the Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) has published its advice accepting the use of Amgen's Multiple Myeloma Treatment, KYPROLIS (carfilzomib) in combination with dexamethasone alone for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least one prior therapy. The advice takes into account the continuing availability of the Patient Access Scheme (PAS) agreed or a list price that is equivalent or lower.

The SMC advice guides NHS Boards and Area Drug and Therapeutic Committees (ADTCs) on the use of carfilzomib within NHS Scotland. It has taken into account the views of patient group representatives and clinical specialists in a Patient and Clinical Engagement (PACE) meeting.

Clinical experts consulted by the SMC considered that carfilzomib plus dexamethasone is a therapeutic advance as it provides an opportunity to increase overall and progression-free survival when compared to bortezomib plus dexamethasone; one of the current standards of care for relapsed multiple myeloma. It also concluded that carfilzomib is associated with a reduced rate of peripheral neuropathy.

Stock Performance

On Friday, August 11, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $169.43, slightly climbing 0.19% from its previous closing price of $169.11. A total volume of 1.57 million shareshave exchanged hands. Amgen's stock price advanced 5.75% in the last three months and 0.92% in the past six months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have surged 15.88%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 15.41 and has a dividend yield of 2.71%. At Friday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $124.36 billion.

