NEW YORK, NEW YORK -- (Marketwired) -- 08/14/17 -- GSO Capital Partners LP ("GSO"), in its capacity as investment manager or advisor of certain funds (the "GSO Funds"), announces that the GSO Funds have entered into privately negotiated binding agreements (the "Sale Agreements") to sell all of the common shares (the "Common Shares") of The Stars Group Inc. ("TSGI") (formerly known as Amaya Inc.) beneficially owned by GSO Funds (being an aggregate of 13,977,234 Common Shares). Each Sale Agreement provides that the GSO Funds will deliver Common Shares to certain purchasers upon payment of C$23.50 per Common Share (each, a "Disposition") provided, however, that the GSO Funds may terminate the Sale Agreements in respect of any portion of the Disposition that does not settle on or prior to August 25, 2017. The 13,977,234 Common Shares subject to the Disposition represent approximately 9.49% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. The Dispositions do not include any Preferred Shares and GSO Funds' ownership of the Preferred Shares is not changing as part of the Dispositions.

Following the Dispositions, the GSO Funds will have beneficial ownership of, and GSO will have control or direction over, 651,060 convertible preferred shares (the "Preferred Shares") of TSGI. On a partially diluted basis, assuming conversion on the date hereof of only those Preferred Shares held by the GSO Funds (but assuming no exercise, conversion or exchange of any other options, warrants or convertible securities of TSGI outstanding on the date hereof), on the basis of 147,219,717 Common Shares issued and outstanding on the date hereof, the GSO Funds would have beneficial ownership of, and GSO would have control or direction over, 18.03% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of TSGI.

The GSO Funds are disposing of the Common Shares for investment purposes. The GSO Funds and GSO may, depending on market and other conditions, change their beneficial ownership of (or control or direction over) securities of TSGI.

GSO will be filing an early warning report under the SEDAR profile of TSGI at www.sedar.com. A copy may also be obtained by contacting Christine Anderson, (212) 583-5182. The head office of TSGI is located at Royal Bank Plaza, South Tower, Suite No. 3205, 200 Bay Street, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2J5.

