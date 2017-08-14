LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/14/17 -- Innovativ Media Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: INMG) ("Company"), a multi-media content producer and distributor, today announced it will Live Stream the Investors Hub International Cannabis Conference MJAC 2017 http://mjac2017.com on the Company's CannaNet.TV platform http://www.cannanet.tv/ from the JW Marriott Los Angeles LA Live on September 1st and 2nd. The Live Stream will cover principal speakers and panels and will be available for $50 for the full Expo. Tickets for MJAC2017 can be purchased at: https://mjac2017.com/.

"We believe MJAC will become the major Cannabis investor conference showcasing the industry's best investment opportunities and the Live Stream will allow us to reach a substantial audience unable to attend in person," said Michael Hannigan, Head V.P. of US Sales for InvestorsHub.com, Inc. http://investorshub.com.

Tom Coleman, CEO of Innovativ Media, added: "MJAC 2017 is just the kind of event we want to offer on CannaNet.TV and plan to make as regular features on the channel. We are pleased to be in business with Investors Hub which is the leading retail investor's network in the cannabis sector."

CannaNet.TV is Innovativ Media's new online, ad supported platform which will stream curated and original entertainment, informational and educational video content related to the Cannabis and CBD culture and industries which is expected to launch in the 4th Quarter 2017 http://www.cannanet.tv/.

About Innovativ Media Group, Inc.

Innovativ Media Group (Innovativ) is a developer, producer and distributor of digital entertainment and other multi-media content which is developing the CannaNet Channels. It distributes the motion picture assets of Lux Digital Pictures and, via New Broadway Cinema, develops adaptations of stage shows utilizing its trademarked DigiTheater™ Virtual Reality process. Innovativ also operates The Alien Interview Channel on YouTube in partnership with Fullscreen, the online channel HPLovecraft.TV and is a principal in the Film Finance Exchange. http://innovativmedia.com

About InvestorsHub

InvestorsHub ("iHub", as we call it) is built to provide a forum for serious investors to gather and share market insights in a dynamic environment using an advanced discussion platform. The site is designed to be clean and simple, allowing you to get the real-time market information you need, quickly and easily.

The site has 2.4 million unique visitors per month generating 65 million monthly page impressions.

About MJAC2017 InvestorsHub International Cannabis Conference

MJAC is the premier cannabis conference for retail investors brought to you by InvestorsHub. A live two-day cannabis investing symposium with cannabis industry exhibitors, keynote and guest speakers, industry expert panels and educational workshops.

MJAC2017 will feature 50 prominent cannabis industry exhibitors along with guest speakers, industry expert panels and educational workshops. Exhibitors will get the opportunity to meet over 2000 qualified potential investors and market themselves on InvestorsHub.

Join us at the JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. Live, September 1st & 2nd, 2017.

