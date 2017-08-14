HOLLYWOOD, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/14/17 --nFusz, Inc. (OTCQB: FUSZ), the Hollywood-based digital technology company, has today announced the first commercial application of its notifiLIVE and notifiTV interactive broadcast and streaming video technology. On September 29, 2017, the Company will present "WHO'S GOT BARS - LA", an original interactive pay-per-view series, featuring 12 of Los Angeles' hottest young free-style rappers going head-to-head in a bracket-style elimination competition, with a winner-take-all finale in the Final of 5 scheduled episodes for a cash prize and recording sessions with world renowned Hip Hop producers. The lucky winner will go on to face the winner of "WHO'S GOT BARS - NYC" and the winners of follow-on competitions featuring the hottest young rappers from Atlanta, Chicago, Miami and other cities, soon to be announced. A "WHO'S GOT BARS - LONDON" is planned to face the overall winner of the U. S. competition.

What makes this competition notable is that it is the world's first online show in which fans will be able to vote in real time by clicking on the screen while watching their favorite artists perform. All of this is made possible using nFusz's groundbreaking interactive video technology. The show can be viewed with full interactive capabilities on virtually any mobile device or computer, including browser-based smart TV's, and no software download is required.

Between rounds, the shows will feature up-and-coming local models as 'Round Card Girls' who will also compete against one another for viewers' votes. The Company is currently in negotiations with popular music industry celebrities who will appear in various roles on the shows, such as color commentary, on-screen mentors, coaches, and even hosts.

In another world's first, sponsors of the show will actually be able to sell merchandise to viewers and complete e-commerce transactions during the show right in and through the video using the nFusz notifi technology. Interested sponsors should contact the Company at info@nFusz.com.

The Company is hoping to capture many of the contestants' own 10,000,000 + social media followers, each of whom will pay just $0.99 per episode for the privilege of voting and selecting the winners. Each episode will be posted on YouTube after the winners are announced as part of the on-going promotion of the next episodes.

"What better way to showcase the future of interactive video programming than to provide an opportunity for young deserving artists to be discovered," states Rory J. Cutaia, nFusz CEO. "During the auditions for the show, I found myself mesmerized at the level of talent many of these young people possess. This is not going to be anything like the talent competitions you're used to seeing on network TV. This is going to be real, raw, uncensored, and will engage the at-home viewer in ways no program has ever done before," continues Mr. Cutaia.

About nFusz, Inc.

nFusz, Inc. (OTCQB: FUSZ) is a Hollywood-based digital tech company. Our proprietary next generation interactive video technology is the core of our new broadcast and cloud-based, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) products. We offer subscription-based Customer Relationship Management (CRM), sales lead generation, and social engagement software on mobile and desktop platforms for sales-based organizations, consumer brands, and artists seeking greater levels of engagement and higher conversion rates. Our software platform can accommodate any size campaign or sales organization, and is enterprise-class scalable to meet the needs of today's global organizations. Our service is built around our proprietary 'Video-First' Notifi technology, which places interactive video front and center in all customer and prospect communications. We've re-invented what a CRM, lead-gen tool should be in today's video-centric business and social environment. Now watch for our live broadcast interactive video platform that will redefine what 'engagement' means in consumer video consumption. For more information on nFusz, Inc., visit www.nFusz.com.

