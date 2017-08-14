- International wireless service provider remains committed to providing the broadest, fastest and most affordable data access to those who travel abroad -

XCom Global, Inc., a leading provider of low cost wireless internet access for international travelers, announced today that it has expanded their LTE coverage in Europe to 30 countries. XCom Global has been providing internet connection to over 1 million international travelers annually with their Wi-Fi hotspot rental service. With their $7.77/day flat rate rental, XCom Global has provided an effective alternative option for travelers looking to avoid international roaming "bill shock."

LTE coverage is available for customers who choose the "LTE upgrade" option during the order process. The option is offered at only an additional $1.50/day. After adding the LTE upgrade: $9.27/day is still less expensive than most carriers' international roaming plans. To make use of LTE with major carriers, consumers must have LTE band compatible phones in destination countries. The XCom Global LTE option allows any Wi-Fi capable device to connect to LTE service in any of the listed European countries.

[Limited Time: Kick Off Promotion]

For orders placed during August 2017, XCom Global will offer a special LTE upgrade rate at $1.00/day.

[New LTE Coverage in Europe by XCom Global]

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Great Britain

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Italy

Latvia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

