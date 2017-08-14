New Dublin Pass Smartphone App and Mobile Ticket Make Ireland's Capital Easier to Discover

DUBLIN, August 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Visitors to Dublin can now gain access to more than 25 of the city's most popular attractions directly via their smartphones with the newly launched app and mobile version of the popular Dublin Pass sightseeing card (www.dublinpass.com).

The Dublin Pass app is available for iPhone and Android smartphones and contains a wealth of information on the city, including details on featured attractions, exploring by area, themed ideas for days out, transport services and maps.

The app also acts as the platform for the mobile Dublin Pass, which downloads straight into the app, removing the need to present a physical pass to gain entry to featured attractions. The mobile Dublin Pass includes a QR code which is simply scanned at each location.

The Dublin Pass enables visitors to the city to enjoy more economical sightseeing, with the pass price representing significant discounts on the price of tickets to individual attractions. Visitors who choose the Guinness Storehouse, Jameson Distillery, Dublin Zoo and a hop-on/hop-off tourist bus tour of the city would pay €74 if bought separately, whereas the Dublin Pass includes all four plus much more at a one-day pass price of just €52 per adult.

Additionally, Dublin Pass holders enjoy the benefit of being able to skip the lines at several of the most popular attractions, including Dublin Zoo, the Guinness Storehouse, Dublinia and the James Joyce Centre.

As a special feature, Dublin Pass holders are able to sync the app with their pass, triggering last-minute special offers sent direct to their smartphone based on their location and sightseeing choices.

The Dublin Pass is available for one, two, three or five days and can be purchased at: www.dublinpass.com.

The Dublin Pass is run by The Leisure Pass Group, the world's most successful city pass operator, on behalf of Fáilte Ireland, the country's National Tourism Development Authority.

