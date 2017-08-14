

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tom Cruise suffered an injury while performing a stunt sequence on the set of 'Mission: Impossible 6' in London.



The accident, which is feared to keep the 55-year-old star away from acting for at least a few weeks, took place Sunday.



A video of the shooting shows Tom falling short of the mark in an attempt to jump between two buildings with one giant hop.



Tom, attached to a bungee cord, hit hard on the building. He could be seen limping back in severe pain with the help of crew members.



He apparently injured his right leg as he could be seen attempting to avoid putting pressure there.



The thrill-seeking actor is known for doing amazing and risky stunt scenes without using dupes.



'Mission: Impossible 6' is the sixth installment of the action-spy franchise, directed by Christopher McQuarrie.



The film that also stars Angela Bassett, Henry Cavill, Rebecca Ferguson and Alec Baldwin is scheduled to release in July next year.



Neither the film's producer - Paramount studio - nor a representative for the actor commented on the extent of Cruise's injury.



It is not clear if the accident might affect the rest of production.



A versatile film personality, Cruise played memorable characters in films such as 'Top Gun,' 'Jerry Maguire,' 'Risky Business,' 'A Few Good Men,' 'The Last Samurai' and the 'Mission: Impossible' series.



Cruise, who has been well known for his role as IMF agent Ethan Hunt in the Mission: Impossible, has made 41 films.



