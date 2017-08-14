TORONTO, ONTARIO and SPARKS, MARYLAND -- (Marketwired) -- 08/14/17 -- Element Fleet Management (TSX: EFN) today introduced Connected Data™, a new service offering that delivers information and insights to address key fleet performance challenges. The service integrates vehicle data provided by OnStar for General Motors vehicles with active OnStar accounts, or from an aftermarket device for non-GM vehicles.

Connected Data allows companies to choose the data feeds they need to optimize their fleets, including odometer reporting, vehicle diagnostics and driver behavior data such as speeding and harsh braking, after first obtaining appropriate driver consent. Fleet managers can view this data in Xcelerate, customized reports, and through Element's strategic fleet consultants.

"Today's fleets are in a unique position to harness the power of connected vehicles across an increasingly connected digital fleet workflow, one that integrates data from drivers, suppliers, and the vehicle itself," said Michele Cunningham, senior vice president, Products & Services, Element Fleet Management North America. "Connected Data delivers just the subset of vehicle and driver data that customers need, making it easier to gain insights and take action in areas like optimal replacement, preventive maintenance, and assessing and mitigating driver risk and more."

Businesses can integrate data from their connected vehicles, leveraging the customized insights and tailoring these analytics to meet a variety of reporting, regulatory or general business requirements. Element's Connected Data solutions are available in three packages:

-- Odometer - Improves mileage reporting compliance, helps ensure timely preventative maintenance, and increases visibility into vehicle utilization for optimal replacement decisions. -- Fleet - Adds to the value of the Odometer package with integrated location and diagnostics to reduce maintenance costs and maximize overall utilization. -- Safety - Incorporates data from the Fleet package by adding information on driving patterns such as hard braking, fast acceleration and speeding that can be used to identify high-risk drivers, coach drivers on unsafe behaviors, and help improve safety and reduce accident expense.

For more information about Element Fleet Connected Data and technology, please visit https://www.elementfleet.com/fleet-services/car-light-duty/vehicle-fleet-connected-data.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management (TSX: EFN) is the world's leading fleet management company, providing world-class management services and financing for commercial vehicle and equipment fleets. Element's suite of fleet management services spans the total fleet lifecycle, from acquisition and financing to program management and remarketing - helping customers optimize performance and improve productivity. For more information, visit http://www.elementfleet.com.

