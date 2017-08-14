Edison Issues Update on Celyad (CYAD)

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2017 / The development of Celyad's (NASDAQ: CYAD) natural killer (NK) receptor-based CAR T-cell therapy (NKR-2/CYAD-01) has taken an important step with the initiation of the SHRINK trial, which moves NK CAR T-cell therapy towards the 90%+ of cancer patients who do not have CD19 or BCMA tumours. CYAD-01 is already being tested in THINK with five solid tumour types plus AML and MM. Promising THINK results have been reported at the lowest dose. Celyad has paid $25m in cash and shares to reduce the royalties payable on potential short-term deals and long-term sales. Our indicative value of Celyad has been revised to €524m or €51.6 per share.

Celyad has a leading position in solid cancer therapy and has renegotiated the NK CAR T-cell licensing deals, paying $12.5m cash plus $12.5m in shares to reduce the amounts payable. We have increased the indicative value by this amount. The deal will give more cash from near-term deals, perhaps on allogeneic technology, and increase longer-term cash flows. The probability of the colorectal indication has been increased from 10% to 20% reflecting the new observations. Other small adjustments have also been made. The indicative value estimated by Edison on one solid cancer plus AML and MM is therefore revised to €524m (US$616m) (formerly €497m) indicating €51.60 (US$61) per share (formerly €52.25). As a scenario, if all five current solid cancer indications are included, the value would be €1.3bn (US$1.5bn) and €130/share (US$153) before dilution. We estimate that Celyad has cash into 2019.

