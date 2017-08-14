GILBERT, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 08/14/17 -- OfferPad, the leading direct home buyer changing the way homeowners sell their homes, today announces that Co-Founder, Brian Bair, was awarded the Most Innovative Agent Award by Inman during the 2017 Inman Connect Conference.

Dozens of finalists were considered for inclusion in seven different innovation-specific categories, including: Most Innovative Agent, Most Innovative Brokerage, Most Innovative MLS or Association, Most Innovative Team, and more.

"I've been fortunate to be recognized in a number of real estate and business categories over the years, but to receive recognition for OfferPad's innovation efforts is truly an honor," said Bair. "Our strong history and expertise in real estate sets OfferPad apart and we're fortunate to have a dynamic, forward-thinking team using innovation to empower the homeowner."

Additionally, Jerry Coleman, co-founder of OfferPad, participated in a panel discussion at the Inman Conference about the rise of iBuyers (short for "internet buyer") where OfferPad is redefining the market.

"Since OfferPad's launch just two years ago, we've empowered thousands of homeowners to buy and sell their homes with convenience, predictability, and peace of mind," said Coleman. "We've learned a lot about the needs and desires of today's homeowner and what the iBuyer customer of the future looks like."

OfferPad has experienced an exciting year, kicking it off with announcing $260M in funding. The company has gone on to announce expansions into additional markets, the release of new offerings and the development of exciting industry partnerships. To learn more about OfferPad, please visit www.offerpad.com.

About OfferPad

OfferPad is a Direct Home Buyer, making selling a home convenient and hassle-free. Created by real estate and technology experts, customers get a fair and competitive offer through the OfferPad website and can sell their home without worrying about showings or whether their buyer has a home to sell. OfferPad is a privately-held company headquartered in Gilbert, Arizona, with markets in Phoenix, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, Tampa and Orlando, with additional cities coming soon. For more information, visit www.offerpad.com.

