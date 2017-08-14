Blue Planet Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LSE: BLP)

NAV and BID PRICE at 11 August 2017.

Blue Planet Investment Management Ltd announces that at close of business 11 August 2017 the unaudited Net Asset Value (Cum-income) for the above trust was 52.52 pence per share. A dividend of 4.70p per ordinary share was approved by shareholders at the AGM on 10 August 2017. This will be paid on 15 August 2017 to shareholders who were on the register on 07 July 2017 and has been accounted for in this NAV calculation. Investment values are calculated using BID prices.

The closing share price at BID on the London Stock Exchange on that date was 44.00 pence per share.

For more information, please visit www.blueplanet.eu

You can also contact the Company on 0845 527 7588 or by emailing info@blueplanet.eu