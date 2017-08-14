

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sysco Corp. (SYY) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $388.30 million, or $0.72 per share. This was higher than $365.67 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.6% to $14.42 billion. This was up from $13.65 billion last year.



Sysco Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $388.30 Mln. vs. $365.67 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.2% -EPS (Q4): $0.72 vs. $0.64 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.72 -Revenue (Q4): $14.42 Bln vs. $13.65 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.6%



