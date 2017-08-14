Global Patient Positioning Equipment Market to Reach US$ 2 Bn by 2025 - Persistence Market Research

NEW YORK, August 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the latest research report titled "Global Market Study on Patient Positioning Equipment: Surgical Tables Product Type Segment Expected to be the Most Attractive Segment During 2017 - 2025" by Persistence Market Research, the dental chair segment by product type is anticipated to reflect a CAGR of 3.6% throughout the period of forecast followed by surgical tables. The surgical tables segment dominated the market in 2016 with respect to market share by revenue and is expected to retain its dominance in 2017 as well as 2025 with a moderate growth rate. Other segments only fare well following these two growing segments over the forecasted period. However, the examination tables segment is expected to experience a maturity phase during the forecast period.

Three key highlights on the overall market

By region, Asia Pacific dominated the global patient positioning equipment market with a market share of 33.8% in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 3.8%

dominated the global patient positioning equipment market with a market share of 33.8% in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 3.8% By product type, the largest share in the patient positioning equipment market is contributed by surgical tables with an overall market value of US$ 833.1 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during the period of forecast

in 2017 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during the period of forecast By end user, hospitals comprises the largest market share with a value share of 44.4% in 2016 and is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 1,040.2 Mn by 2025

Global patient positioning equipment market approach, target regions, strategy

The market for patient positioning equipment is steadily growing owing to the increasing investment in healthcare infrastructure

There has been an increase in the number of specialized dental clinics and this is boosting the demand for dental chairs

Corporate hospitals are also investing a lot in infrastructure to expand their hospitals in other regions

The global patient positioning equipment market is showing significant growth in Europe and Latin America owing to the increased government funding

and owing to the increased government funding Patient positioning equipment market players are deploying strategies such as long-term agreements with distributors in emerging markets

Moreover, companies are now targeting clinics to expand their reach and are also focusing on contractual agreements with local companies to enter new markets

Some of the drivers favoring revenue growth of the market

Hospitals are increasing their investments to improve the services and quality of the equipment. Over the past few years the hospital sector has shown tremendous growth. Corporates hospital chains are investing heavily to upgrade their devices and increase the number of beds. With an increasing investment in various systems, investment on patient positioning equipment is also increasing to ensure enhanced treatment and comfort to patients. Coupled with this aspect, technological advancements in healthcare are also driving the growth of this market

The healthcare industry around the globe is booming exponentially. More investment is coming into the healthcare industry especially in the hospitals and clinics sector. Medical tourism is also increasing, especially in countries such as Brazil , where the ministries of health, external affairs, tourism and culture are working to increase the number of medical tourists.

The increase in the healthcare spending by the government of various countries and enhancing the healthcare infrastructure in order to meet the rising demand of patients and also to provide effective medical treatment has a positive influence over the growth of thepatient positioning equipment marketglobally. With the help of innovations and developments in technology, manufacturers of patient positioning equipment systems can develop advanced product variations that would ensure patient safety along with convenient diagnosis and treatment efficiency.

Competitive Dashboard

The report profiles some of the leading companies operating in the global patient positioning market such as Allengers Medical Systems Limited, Medtronic Public Limited Company, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Steris Plc., Span America Medical Systems, Inc., Skytron, LLC., C-Rad AB, AMTAI Medical Equipment, Inc., Leoni AG, Elekta AB, OPT SurgiSystems S.R.L., Blue Chip Medical Products, Inc., Medifa-Hesse GmbH & Co. KG, Getinge AB, NOVAK M, Transmotion Medical, Inc., GF Health Products, Inc., Invacare Corp, CDR Systems.

