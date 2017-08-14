VALLEY COTTAGE, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 08/14/17 -- CreditRiskMonitor (OTCQX: CRMZ) reported that revenues increased 5% for both the 3 and 6 months ended June 30, 2017, to $3.34 million and $6.58 million, respectively. Net loss in the periods was approximately ($83,700) and ($328,000), respectively, compared to net losses of ($20,700) and ($111,000) for the comparable 2016 periods. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the six-month period decreased approximately $23,800 to $9.20 million from the 2016 year-end balance of $9.22 million.

Jerry Flum, CEO said, "Our operating results reflect the negative impact on earnings of our continuing investment in our marketing infrastructure and programs as this effort was slowed by employee turnover in late 2016 and early 2017. We expect to see traction for these efforts in 2018. We remain debt free and will continue to invest in these marketing programs, as well as enhancements to our product offering."

CREDITRISKMONITOR.COM, INC. STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE 3 AND 6 MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2017 AND 2016 (Unaudited) 3 Months Ended 6 Months Ended June 30, June 30, ------------------------ ------------------------ 2017 2016 2017 2016 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Operating revenues $ 3,341,476 $ 3,175,632 $ 6,577,726 $ 6,292,775 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Operating expenses: Data and product costs 1,330,021 1,172,669 2,726,181 2,428,461 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,073,311 2,003,244 4,186,556 3,973,683 Depreciation and amortization 49,716 48,506 99,722 99,132 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Total operating expenses 3,453,048 3,224,419 7,012,459 6,501,276 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Loss from operations (111,572) (48,787) (434,733) (208,501) Other income, net 9,763 16,270 14,570 34,181 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Loss before income taxes (101,809) (32,517) (420,163) (174,320) Benefit from income taxes 18,122 11,863 92,183 63,340 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Net loss $ (83,687) $ (20,654) $ (327,980) $ (110,980) ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.01) $ - $ (0.03) $ (0.01) Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 10,722,401 10,722,321 10,722,401 10,722,321 CREDITRISKMONITOR.COM, INC. BALANCE SHEETS JUNE 30, 2017 AND DECEMBER 31, 2016 June 30, Dec. 31, 2017 2016 -------------- -------------- (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,198,532 $ 9,222,343 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 1,793,306 2,090,676 Other current assets 652,740 487,257 -------------- -------------- Total current assets 11,644,578 11,800,276 Property and equipment, net 399,394 430,324 Goodwill 1,954,460 1,954,460 Other assets 38,636 23,763 -------------- -------------- Total assets $ 14,037,068 $ 14,208,823 -------------- -------------- LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Deferred revenue $ 8,315,877 $ 8,088,958 Accounts payable 82,661 96,725 Accrued expenses 1,253,389 1,282,126 -------------- -------------- Total current liabilities 9,651,927 9,467,809 Deferred taxes on income 661,578 762,403 Other liabilities 15,240 12,574 -------------- -------------- Total liabilities 10,328,745 10,242,786 -------------- -------------- Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares; none issued - - Common stock, $.01 par value; authorized 32,500,000 shares; issued and outstanding 10,722,401 shares 107,224 107,224 Additional paid-in capital 29,489,729 29,419,463 Accumulated deficit (25,888,630) (25,560,650) -------------- -------------- Total stockholders' equity 3,708,323 3,966,037 -------------- -------------- Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 14,037,068 $ 14,208,823 -------------- --------------

Overview

CreditRiskMonitor (http://www.crmz.com) is a Web-based publisher of financial information, designed to save time and help busy corporate credit and procurement professionals manage risk. The service offers comprehensive commercial credit reports covering public companies worldwide. Over 35% of the Fortune 1000 already use CreditRiskMonitor's timely news alerts and reports that feature detailed analyses of financial statements, ratio analysis and trend reports, peer analyses, bond agency ratings, as well as the Company's proprietary FRISK® scores, which have been proven predictive in anticipating corporate financial stress, including bankruptcy.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release, including statements prefaced by the words "anticipates", "estimates", "believes", "expects" or words of similar meaning, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, expectations or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, those risks, uncertainties and factors referenced from time to time as "risk factors" or otherwise in the Company's Registration Statements or Securities and Exchange Commission Reports. We disclaim any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise.

CREDITRISKMONITOR.COM, INC.

Jerry Flum

845.230.3030

ir@creditriskmonitor.com



