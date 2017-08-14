Infrastructure as a Service Market, 2023 - Market is Estimated to Witness a CAGR of 18.6%

DUBLIN, August 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Infrastructure as a Service Market - Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period 2017-2023

The Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market is analyzed by deployment model, solutions, verticals, and regions. Many organizations are heavily investing in IaaS solutions to expand their market, improve user experience, and increase revenue. Further, the increasing penetration of hybrid cloud, rising demand from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and governments, economic growth, and scalable resources are the prime factors driving the IaaS market growth.

The Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market has been segmented and analyzed by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is the leading region followed by Europe for Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) adoption. Asia Pacific is an emerging market for IaaS. More than 60% of the companies are planning to adopt both on-premises and cloud-based models in this region.

More than 40% of the IT leaders will be moving their applications to the cloud by the end of 2017. Latin America is the fourth fastest growing region across the world. Brazil is the fastest growing country in Latin America and more than 40% of the IT spending is from Brazil. Moreover, MEA is an emerging market for IaaS adoption due to the transition from traditional on-premises deployment to the cloud-based deployment of various solutions across myriad industries.



Market Dynamics



Drivers



High penetration of cloud technology

Intense competition

Reducing infrastructure cost

Increase in agility, scalability, and flexibility

Restraints



Privacy & security concern

Environmental challenges

Network limitation

Opportunities



Increasing demand for hybrid cloud

Strategic partnership in cloud environment

Growing demand in SMBs

