

At an Annual General Meeting of Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC, duly convened and held at the City of London Club, 19 Old Broad Street, London on 14 August 2017 the following resolutions were passed:



Ordinary resolutions numbers 1 to 8 were passed. The following items of Special Business were passed of which resolutions 9 and 11 and 12 were passed as ordinary resolutions and 10 and 13 to 15 were passed as special resolutions.



Special Business



9. Continuation as a venture capital trust To continue as a venture capital trust until the Annual General Meeting of the Company in 2027.



10. Amendment of Article 136 That existing Article 136 in the Articles of Association of the Company be deleted and the following new Article 136 be inserted 'At the Annual General Meeting of the Company in 2027 and, if the Company has not been wound-up or unitised or re-organised at each tenth Annual General Meeting of the Company thereafter, the Directors shall procure that an ordinary resolution will be proposed to the effect that the Company shall continue in being as a venture capital trust.'



11. Increase in Directors' aggregate remuneration That under Article 79 of the Articles of the Company, the authority for the total amount of the ordinary remuneration that all Directors may be paid should be increased to an amount not exceeding £150,000 per year in aggregate.



12. Authority to allot shares That the Directors be generally and unconditionally authorised in accordance with section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 (the 'Act') to allot shares of nominal value 1 penny per share in the Company up to an aggregate nominal amount of £190,845 representing approximately 20 per cent. of the total Ordinary share capital, provided that this authority shall expire 18 months from the date that this resolution is passed, or at the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting, whichever is earlier, but so that the Company may, before the expiry of such period, make an offer or agreement which would or might require shares to be allotted after the expiry of such period and the Directors may allot shares pursuant to such an offer or agreement as if the authority had not expired.



13. Authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights That the Directors be empowered, pursuant to section 570 of the Act, to allot equity securities (within the meaning of section 560 of the Act) for cash pursuant to the authority conferred by resolution number 12 and/or sell ordinary shares held by the Company as treasury shares for cash as if section 561(1) of the Act did not apply to any such allotment or sale.



Under this power the Directors may impose any limits or restrictions and make any arrangements which they deem necessary or expedient to deal with any treasury shares, fractional entitlements, record dates, legal, regulatory or practical problems in, or laws of, any territory or other matter, arising under the laws of, or the requirements of any recognised regulatory body or any stock exchange in, any territory or any other matter.



This power shall expire 15 months from the date that this resolution is passed or, if earlier, the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company, save that the Company may, before such expiry, make an offer or agreement which would or might require equity securities to be allotted after such expiry and the Directors may allot equity securities in pursuance of any such offer or agreement as if this power had not expired.



14. Authority to purchase own shares That the Company be generally and unconditionally authorised to make market purchases (within the meaning of section 693(4) of the Act) of Ordinary shares of 1 penny each in the capital of the Company ('Ordinary shares'), on such terms as the Directors think fit, and where such shares are held as treasury shares, the Company may use them for the purposes set out in section 727 of the Act, provided that:



(a) the maximum aggregate number of shares hereby authorised to be purchased is 14.99 per cent. of the issued Ordinary share capital of the Company as at the date of the passing of this resolution;



(b) the minimum price which may be paid for a share shall be 1 penny (exclusive of expenses);



(c) the maximum price (exclusive of expenses) which may be paid for a share shall be an amount being not more than the higher of (i) 105 per cent. of the average of the middle market quotations (as derived from the Daily Official List of the London Stock Exchange) for the shares for the five business days immediately preceding the date of purchase and (ii) the higher of the price of the last independent trade and the highest current independent bid relating to a share on the trading venue where the purchase is carried out; and



(d) unless previously varied, revoked or renewed, the authority hereby conferred shall expire 18 months from the date that this resolution is passed or, if earlier, at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held after the passing of this resolution, save that the Company may, at any time prior to such expiry, enter into a contract or contracts to purchase shares under such authority which would or might be completed or executed wholly or partly after the expiration of such authority and may make a purchase of shares pursuant to any such contract or contracts as if the authority conferred hereby had not expired.



Under the Companies (Acquisition of Own Shares) (Treasury Shares) Regulations 2003 (the 'Regulations'), Ordinary shares purchased by the Company out of distributable profits can be held as treasury shares, which may then be cancelled or sold for cash. The authority sought by this special resolution is intended to apply equally to shares to be held by the Company as treasury shares in accordance with the Regulations.



15. Authority to sell treasury shares That the Directors be empowered to sell treasury shares at the higher of the prevailing current share price and the price bought in at.



14 August 2017



