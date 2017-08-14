NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 08/14/17 -- Capital Link's 10th Annual Shipping, Marine Services & Offshore Forum will take place on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at One Moorgate Place in London.
It is organized in partnership with Fearnley Securities and in cooperation with the London Stock Exchange. The forum is also held in conjunction with the London International Shipping Week. The event is known for its large attendance by investors, owners and capital providers.
The conference will feature senior executives from 30 maritime companies, financiers and leading industry participants who will dos and current outlook of the various shipping, marine services and offshore markets and in addition will also cover topics of critical interest to the shipping industry participants.
The Forum consists of a series of panel discussion on shipping sectors and critical industry topics as well as 1x1 meetings.
Capital Link's investment conferences are organized in London, New York, Shanghai, Limassol and Athens. They are known for combining rich informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities.
PANEL DISCUSSIONS:
SECTOR PANELS:
- LNG Shipping
- LPG Shipping
- Product Tankers
- Crude Oil Tankers
- Container Shipping
- Dry Bulk
PANELS ON INDUSTRY TOPICS:
- Shipping & Bank Finance
- Restructuring as a Business & Investment Opportunity
- Shipping, Private Equity & Alternative Financing
- Shipping & Capital Markets
- Industry Challenges & The Road Map Ahead
PARTICIPATING SHIPPING COMPANIES
Awilco LNG
Avance Gas
Capital Product Partners LP (NASDAQ: CPLP)
Concordia Maritime
Cool Pool LNG
d'Amico International Shipping
Dorian LPG (NYSE: LPG)
Eagle Bulk Shipping
Euroseas (NASDAQ: ESEA)
Flex LNG
Golden Ocean (NASDAQ: GOGL)
Hapag Lloyd
Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE: HMLP)
International Seaways (NYSE: INSW)
Lomar Shipping
Maersk Tankers
MPC Containerships
Navios Corporation
Poseidon Containers
Ridgebury Tankers
Safe Bulkers (NYSE: SB)
Songa Bulk
Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ: SBLK)
Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK)
TORM A/S
Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE: TNP)
Western Bulk Chartering
PARTICIPATING COMPANIES
ABN AMRO
AMA Capital Partners
Apax Partners
BAHR
Bermuda Shipping and Maritime Authority
Citi
Clarksons Platou Securities
Clarkson Research Services Limited
Clyde & Co.
CM International Financial Leasing Co., Ltd.
Columbia Ship Management
DNV GL
DVB Bank
EY
Fearnley Securities
Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP
ICBC Leasing
International Maritime Organization
International Registries
Jefferies LLC
London Stock Exchange
Maritime Strategies International
NAMEPA
NAVES Corporate Finance
Reed Smith
Tufton Oceanic Ltd.
Watson Farley Williams
SPONSORS
In Partnership With: Fearnley Securities
In Cooperation With: London Stock Exchange
Global Lead Sponsor: Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd
Global Gold Sponsors: Clay Maitland -- Columbia Shipmanagement -- DNV-GL -- DVB -- Tototheo Group
Global Sponsors: Bermuda Shipping and Maritime Authority -- Citi -- Clarksons Platou Securities -- Clyde & Co LLP -- Deutsche Bank -- Dorian LPG -- Jefferies -- MSI -- Reed Smith -- Tufton Oceanic Ltd -- Watson Farley & Williams LLP
Sponsors: ABN AMRO -- AMA Capital Partners -- BAHR -- Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP -- NAVES Corporate Finance -- TORM A/S -- Western Bulk Chartering
Supporting Sponsors: Flott & Co. PC -- Niki Shipping -- Technomar Shipping Inc.
Cocktail Sponsor: NYMAR
Media Partners: Allaboutshipping.co.uk -- Economic -- Elnavi -- Lloyd's List -- The Maritime Executive -- Ship2shore -- TradeWinds -- World Oils
Supporting Organizations: Global Maritime Hub -- Hellenic Bankers Association -- Maritime Business Forum -- Maritime London -- SPNL -- Wista UK
