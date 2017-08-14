NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 08/14/17 -- Capital Link's 10th Annual Shipping, Marine Services & Offshore Forum will take place on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at One Moorgate Place in London.

It is organized in partnership with Fearnley Securities and in cooperation with the London Stock Exchange. The forum is also held in conjunction with the London International Shipping Week. The event is known for its large attendance by investors, owners and capital providers.

The conference will feature senior executives from 30 maritime companies, financiers and leading industry participants who will dos and current outlook of the various shipping, marine services and offshore markets and in addition will also cover topics of critical interest to the shipping industry participants.

The Forum consists of a series of panel discussion on shipping sectors and critical industry topics as well as 1x1 meetings.

Capital Link's investment conferences are organized in London, New York, Shanghai, Limassol and Athens. They are known for combining rich informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities.

PANEL DISCUSSIONS:

SECTOR PANELS:

LNG Shipping

LPG Shipping

Product Tankers

Crude Oil Tankers

Container Shipping

Dry Bulk

PANELS ON INDUSTRY TOPICS:

Shipping & Bank Finance

Restructuring as a Business & Investment Opportunity

Shipping, Private Equity & Alternative Financing

Shipping & Capital Markets

Industry Challenges & The Road Map Ahead

PARTICIPATING SHIPPING COMPANIES

Awilco LNG

Avance Gas

Capital Product Partners LP (NASDAQ: CPLP)

Concordia Maritime

Cool Pool LNG

d'Amico International Shipping

Dorian LPG (NYSE: LPG)

Eagle Bulk Shipping

Euroseas (NASDAQ: ESEA)

Flex LNG

Golden Ocean (NASDAQ: GOGL)

Hapag Lloyd

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE: HMLP)

International Seaways (NYSE: INSW)

Lomar Shipping

Maersk Tankers

MPC Containerships

Navios Corporation

Poseidon Containers

Ridgebury Tankers

Safe Bulkers (NYSE: SB)

Songa Bulk

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ: SBLK)

Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK)

TORM A/S

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE: TNP)

Western Bulk Chartering

PARTICIPATING COMPANIES

ABN AMRO

AMA Capital Partners

Apax Partners

BAHR

Bermuda Shipping and Maritime Authority

Citi

Clarksons Platou Securities

Clarkson Research Services Limited

Clyde & Co.

CM International Financial Leasing Co., Ltd.

Columbia Ship Management

DNV GL

DVB Bank

EY

Fearnley Securities

Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP

ICBC Leasing

International Maritime Organization

International Registries

Jefferies LLC

London Stock Exchange

Maritime Strategies International

NAMEPA

NAVES Corporate Finance

Reed Smith

Tufton Oceanic Ltd.

Watson Farley Williams

SPONSORS

In Partnership With: Fearnley Securities

In Cooperation With: London Stock Exchange

Global Lead Sponsor: Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd

Global Gold Sponsors: Clay Maitland -- Columbia Shipmanagement -- DNV-GL -- DVB -- Tototheo Group

Global Sponsors: Bermuda Shipping and Maritime Authority -- Citi -- Clarksons Platou Securities -- Clyde & Co LLP -- Deutsche Bank -- Dorian LPG -- Jefferies -- MSI -- Reed Smith -- Tufton Oceanic Ltd -- Watson Farley & Williams LLP

Sponsors: ABN AMRO -- AMA Capital Partners -- BAHR -- Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP -- NAVES Corporate Finance -- TORM A/S -- Western Bulk Chartering

Supporting Sponsors: Flott & Co. PC -- Niki Shipping -- Technomar Shipping Inc.

Cocktail Sponsor: NYMAR

Media Partners: Allaboutshipping.co.uk -- Economic -- Elnavi -- Lloyd's List -- The Maritime Executive -- Ship2shore -- TradeWinds -- World Oils

Supporting Organizations: Global Maritime Hub -- Hellenic Bankers Association -- Maritime Business Forum -- Maritime London -- SPNL -- Wista UK

