GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS -- (Marketwired) -- 08/14/17 -- Ocean Rig UDW Inc. (NASDAQ: ORIG) ("Ocean Rig" or "UDW" or the "Company") an international contractor of offshore deepwater drilling services, announces that the Scheme Meetings of the Scheme Creditors of each of Drillships Financing Holding Inc. ("DFH"), Ocean Rig UDW Inc. ("UDW"), Drill Rigs Holdings Inc. ("DRH") and Drillships Ocean Ventures Inc. ("DOV") (each in provisional liquidation) were held on August 11, 2017.

Terms used but not defined in this announcement shall have the meaning given to them in the Explanatory Statement dated 21 July 2017.

Approval of the Schemes

The Scheme Meetings were held for the purpose of approving the schemes of arrangement proposed in respect of each of the Scheme Companies under Section 86 of the Companies Law (2016 Revision) as set out in the Explanatory Statement.

The Scheme Companies are pleased to announce that the resolutions at each of the Scheme Meetings were approved by the relevant majorities of Scheme Creditors being a majority in number representing at least 75% in value of those present and voting (in person or by proxy).

(a) UDW Scheme: The UDW Scheme was approved at the UDW Scheme Meeting of UDW Scheme Creditors by more than 97% in value of those voting.

(b) DFH Scheme: The DFH Scheme was approved at the DFH Scheme Meeting of DFH Scheme Creditors by 100% in value of those voting.

(c) DOV Scheme: The DOV Scheme was approved at the DOV Scheme Meeting of DOV Scheme Creditors by 100% in value of those voting.

(d) DRH Scheme: The DRH Scheme was approved at the DRH Scheme Meeting of DRH Scheme Creditors by 100% in value of those voting.

Sanction Hearing

As previously announced, following today's approval by the Scheme Creditors, the sanction hearing for each of the Schemes by the Grand Court of Cayman will be heard at 10 a.m. (Cayman Islands time) on 4 September 2017 (through to 6 September 2017) or as soon as practicable thereafter as they may be heard.

Restructuring Effective Date

If the Schemes are approved by the Court, it is anticipated that the Restructuring Effective Date will occur towards the end of September. The exact date will be dependent upon the satisfaction of the Scheme Conditions as set out in the Explanatory Statement.

Receipt of Scheme Entitlements - Notice of applicable deadlines

In order to receive Scheme Entitlements on the Restructuring Effective Date, Scheme Creditors who have not already done so must submit a validly completed Account Holder Letter and / or Lender Claim Form together with a Confirmation Form, to the Information Agent, by the Entitlement Record Time. 2017 Notes Creditor and 2019 Notes Creditors (in the UDW Scheme and/or DRH Scheme) must also submit their validly completed Custody Instructions to the Information Agent prior to the Entitlement Record Time. Scheme Creditors are hereby notified that the Entitlement Record Time is 5 pm (Cayman Islands time) on 13 September 2017.

UDW Scheme Creditors are reminded that in order to elect to participate in the UDW Cash Option it must elect to do so in its Account Holder Letter and/or Lender Claim Letter (together with a validly completed Confirmation Form) which must be submitted to the Information Agent prior to the UDW Cash Option Deadline and its validly completed Custody Instructions (if applicable) must be submitted to and received by the Information Agent prior to the Entitlement Record Time. Scheme Creditors are hereby notified that the UDW Cash Option Deadline is 5 pm (Cayman Islands time) on 13 September 2017.

Scheme Creditors are reminded that in order to receive (or nominate a Nominated Recipient to receive) its New Share Entitlements in the form of New Non-Marginable Shares promptly following the UDW EGM, the relevant Scheme Creditor must elect to do so in its Account Holder Letter and/or Lender Claim Letter (together with a validly completed Confirmation Form) which must be submitted to the Information Agent prior to the Non-Marginable Election Deadline. If the relevant Scheme Creditor does not make such an election, its New Share Entitlement will be in the form of New Marginable Shares. Scheme Creditors are hereby notified that the Non-Marginable Election Deadline is 5 pm (Cayman Islands time) on 13 September 2017.

George Economou, Chairman & CEO commented:

"We are very happy with the results of the scheme meetings conducted on Friday - the results represent the best outcome for all stakeholders. We wish to thank the scheme creditors for their support throughout this process. The restructuring will reset the group's capital structure, providing a certain and stable environment to foster future growth."

Simon Appell on behalf of the JPLs of the Scheme Companies commented:

"The schemes are the result of a lot of hard work and the JPLs are pleased that the schemes received significant levels of support by scheme creditors."

