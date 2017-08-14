SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/14/17 -- CFN Media Group ("CannabisFN"), the leading creative agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces the publication of an article discussing Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTC PINK: BLOZF) and its upcoming marijuana breathalyzer designed to help law enforcement detect the presence of tetrahydrocannabinol ("THC") at roadside and ultimately prosecute offenders. Without a reliable roadside breathalyzer, law enforcement officials are limited to pushing for invasive blood work or simply relying on public education programs to curb the problem. The good news is that Cannabix Technologies is rapidly developing a breathalyzer solution to address these concerns.

Growing Problem

Drug-impaired driving is a growing problem throughout North America. According to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA), drugs were present in 43% of fatally-injured drivers with known test results, more frequently than alcohol was present. Roadside surveys confirmed these trends with 22% of drivers testing positive for some drug or medication, including 12.1-15.2% testing positive for illicit drugs like marijuana.

In experimental settings, marijuana impairs psychomotor skills and cognitive functions associated with driving, including vigilance, time and distance perception, lane tracking, motor coordination, divided attention tasks, and reaction time. Drivers may also attempt to compensate by driving more slowly and increasing their following distance, which can cause many different traffic problems, including traffic delays and ancillary crashes.

Crash risks are best estimated with epidemiological studies that use real-world data and control for other factors like time of day or the driver's age. These studies have shown a 25% to 36% increase in crash risk, while the National Academy of Sciences concluded that there is "substantial evidence" of a statistical association between cannabis use and increased risk of motor vehicle crashes after a comprehensive review of studies.

Lawmakers Worried

Many lawmakers are concerned about drugged driving given the increasing prevalence and lack of tools to detect and prosecute offenders. In addition to the lack of roadside tools, marijuana's impact on driving performance depends on an individual metabolism and other factors, which makes it difficult to prove impairment in court. So-called driving while under the influence of drugs (DUID) laws also tend to vary widely between jurisdictions.

In the United States, Massachusetts officials promised to crack down on marijuana-impaired driving as the state prepares for recreational legalization. State police announced plans to increase the number of officers with special training to detect whether motorists are under the influence of THC. And officials unveiled a public education media campaign aimed at young adults to convey the risks associated with driving while high.

In Canada, many provincial governors are similarly concerned about the upcoming nationwide recreational legalization. Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is rallying support to demand the federal government put its plans on hold until effective solutions are found for drug-impaired driving. Mr. Pallister insists that provinces need more time to ensure proper roadside testing is in place to keep drug-impaired drivers off the roads and educate the public.

Cannabix's Solution

Cannabix Technologies is developing a cannabis breathalyzer based on mass spectrometry. Using its patented FAIMS technology, the device incorporates real-time breath analysis for the detection of THC in human breath.

In late-July, the company announced development of its Beta 3.0 marijuana breathalyzer that will include a conventional rechargeable battery, improved ion flow, and the latest pulse driver chips to improve resolution and sensitivity. The new design also includes a heat exchanger technology to stabilize breath temperature; an improved dielectric barrier discharge ionization source; and, a high-voltage square wave generator that offers superior voltage shielding.

The company will initiate scientific trials in Vancouver and other locations in the near-term. In late May, the company added Dr. David Hasman to its scientific team to help with testing in Vancouver. Development testing has shown the successful detection and identification of THC, in relation to the subject's background matrix in real-time (THC being the psychoactive component of marijuana), and related metabolites, which could enable law enforcement to zero in on impairment with unparalleled 'recency of use.'

