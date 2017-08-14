Digi International Introduces Patented Data Logger As Part of Its SafeTemps Solution for Transporting Perishable Goods

Always-on, Smart Device-friendly Data Logger Dramatically Simplifies Use While Improving Data Capture for Supply Chain

MINNETONKA, Minnesota and NASHVILLE, Tennessee, Aug. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Digi International®, (NASDAQ: DGII), (www.digi.com), a leading global provider of machine-to-machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services, today announced the immediate availability of its patented Digi Data Logger, a breakthrough wireless temperature monitoring and tracking solution for shipping perishable goods. The Digi Data Logger, which is attached to the shipment packaging or pallet, or placed in direct contact with the product, reduces risk of both machine and human error with real-time temperature monitoring and tracking via an always-on sensor and up to six months of onboard storage.

The new Digi Data Logger is now offered as part of a subscription-based Digi SafeTemps' solution, which is comprised of wireless sensors, gateways and software that allow temperature data to be monitored, logged and retrieved independent of the mode of transport. Data transmission is capable of adjusting to various environments to take advantage of Bluetooth, Wi-Fi or LTE/3G cellular networks. Hardware and software are included as part of the subscription, requiring no capital expense.

The addition of on-product monitoring to the Digi SafeTemps solution provides a single source of consistent, accurate real-time temperature monitoring for both cooling zones and perishable products themselves throughout the entire transport chain - from the warehouse, to the trailer and third-party shippers, to the yard where pallets of goods are routed.

This level of temperature monitoring is especially critical given regulations from the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) and the Centers for Disease Control's (CDC) Vaccine Storage and Handling Best Practices, which require in-transit temperature monitoring to protect the public from contaminated food or compromised vaccines.

As a sensor comes into range of the Digi gateway, or a smart device with an authorized Digi SafeTemps application, real-time visibility data becomes immediately available. The data is processed generating an approval or warning based on the required temperature parameters of the shipment. Upon arrival, the Digi Data Logger does not rely on manual upload and analysis of data; the clearly labeled Data Logger is simply pulled from the crate or pallet initiating a motion-sensed trigger to automatically transmit all recorded information to upload. Data transmission automatically adjusts to various environments to take advantage of Bluetooth, Wi-Fi or LTE/3G cellular networks.

"Product quality and adhering to mandated food and medical product safety requirements while in transit is a major focus in the transportation of perishable goods," said Kevin C. Riley, chief operating officer of Digi International. "Digi Data Logger removes uncertainty within the supply chain, and with its addition, Digi now offers a state-of-the-art solution to help ensure product safety for perishables in transit, from pre-cool to proof of delivery."

