GAC Motor's Sales and Dealership Satisfaction Tops J.D. Power China's Index

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- China's fastest growing automaker, GAC Motor,has been ranked seventh on the newly released 2017 J.D. Power China Sales Satisfaction Index (SSI) in the mass market category, the highest place received by a Chinese auto brand.

On the SSI, which offers a complete perspective on automotive sales and delivery processes, J.D. Power China has recognized GAC Motor's integrated sales network and comprehensive after-sales services. As June of 2017, GAC Motor has more than 470 dealers worldwide and that number is expected to reach 520 by the end of 2017. With the establishment of cluster network stores, the company now has nearly800 locations that can provide sales and after-sales service to customers.

GAC Motor also received a score of 934 in J.D. Power's Dealership Satisfaction Index (DSI), the highest in the industry.

Yu Jun, president of GAC Motor, noted that China is now the most important automotive market globally, and these successes are the result of the company's customer-oriented strategy.

"This strategy has guaranteed that our sales and service teams provide the best quality experience for our customers worldwide. By building all-around teams, cultivating young talent and creating an information feedback system, we can make GAC Motor a world-class auto brand."

GAC Motor's customer-first principle has also led to success in the international market. By visiting and surveying international markets to adjust strategies, resources allocation, technology utilization and dealership policies accordingly, GAC Motor has been able to continuously improve the localization of its vehicles, sales and services.

In 2017, GAC Motor opened a flagship store and SKD factory in Nigeria to provide services tailored to the Nigerian market. Soon after, Dangote Group, the largest manufacturing conglomerate in West Africa, established a partnership with GAC Motor to buy vehicles for corporate use.

GAC Motor has also deployed a standardized management strategy across its global dealership network, after-sales services, market support teams and customer service representatives to satisfy the needs of all customers.

"In the future, GAC Motor plans to add more service centers and dealers to the global network, realizing a rational distribution of its industrial chain that sticks to its customer-oriented strategy," said Yu. "We will build an international brand and promote experiential marketing while choosing international dealers based on our after-sales services system and capabilities."

With the goal of launching more models to meet market demand, GAC Motor will offer ever-more options to consumers, including its robust SUV GS7 and subcompact SUV GS3, which will be released in August.

About GAC Motor

A subsidiary of GAC Group, GAC Motor develops and manufactures premium quality vehicles, engines, components and auto accessories, achieving a year-to-year growth rate of 96 percent in 2016, the highest among all Chinese brands in the corresponding period. GAC Motor now ranks the highest among all Chinese brands for four consecutive years and fifth among all global brands in J.D. Power Asia Pacific's 2016 China Initial Quality Study.

