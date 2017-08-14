HUDSON, N.Y., 2017-08-14 15:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taconic Biosciences, a global leader in genetically engineered mouse models and associated services, announced it has signed a collaborative agreement with Cergentis B.V. ("Cergentis") to leverage the company's Targeted Locus Amplification (TLA) technology to provide transgene mapping services to its customers.



While transgenic mice generated via random pro-nuclear injection (PNI) continue to be a critical tool in biomedical research, a distinct disadvantage of these models is the inability to direct the transgene to a specific integration site within the genome. Cergentis has developed a next generation sequencing method based on their patented TLA technology. Taconic's Transgene Mapping Analysis (TgMA) service leverages this platform, making the task of determining the precise location of a randomly inserted transgene much easier. In addition to the sequencing data from Cergentis, Taconic provides expert interpretation specific to the transgenic line, leading to an optimized breeding strategy.



"Cergentis TLA technology brings characterization of transgenic rodent models to a whole new level. This technology enables quick and reliable determination of transgene insertion site(s) while providing important data regarding the integrity of the transgene itself and potential disruption of endogenous genes. Taconic can now provide precise assessment of a transgenic model and use the TLA data to better plan intercrosses for future studies," shared Dr. Jochen Welcker, director of molecular biology and scientific development.



Cergentis CEO Max van Min comments: "Cergentis is delighted with this collaboration. Taconic is a leading supplier of rodent models and by leveraging both our expertise our common customers are served most effectively."



Taconic is a fully-licensed provider of rodent model generation services and has twenty years of model design experience. The company provides gene inactivation, gene mutation or replacement, transgene expression, RNAi, and gene editing via CRISPR-Cas9, pronuclear injection, and homologous recombination technologies to ensure that the right tools are leveraged for each specific customer project. Taconic's unique capability of providing a seamless transition from model design to breeding and colony management, offers customers a complete solution. These scientific services include acquiring or generating, importing, licensing, breeding, testing, preparing, and distributing genetically engineered models to any location worldwide.



Cergentis is based in the Netherlands and provides services and kits based on its proprietary Targeted Locus Amplification Technology. Uniquely, TLA enables targeted complete Next Generation Sequencing and the detection of all Single Nucleotide Variants and structural changes. Key applications of TLA include genetic diagnostics, oncogenetics, and sequencing of gene-editing events, transgenes and integration sites in amongst others plants, cells and animal models. Cergentis works for leading pharmaceutical companies and research institutes worldwide.



For more information contact info@cergentis.com.



To learn more about Taconic's custom model generation, please call 1-888-TACONIC (888-822-6642) in the US, or +45 70 23 04 05 in Europe, or email info@taconic.com.



About Taconic Biosciences, Inc.



Taconic Biosciences is a fully-licensed, global leader in genetically engineered rodent models and services. Founded in 1952, Taconic helps biotechnology companies and institutions acquire, custom generate, breed, precondition, test, and distribute valuable research models worldwide. Specialists in genetically engineered mouse and rat models, precision research mouse models, and integrated model design and breeding services, Taconic operates three service laboratories and six breeding facilities in the U.S. and Europe, maintains distributor relationships in Asia and has global shipping capabilities to provide animal models almost anywhere in the world.



Media Contact: Kelly Owen Grover Director of Marketing Communications (518) 697-3824 kelly.grover@taconic.com