Global Evolution, a specialist emerging and frontier markets investment manager, today announced it has been awarded an A+ by the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (UN PRI) for its commitment and approach to sustainable investing. Global Evolution earned the highest possible rating with a score of 29 out of 30 points across 10 indicators for the firm's integration strategy and governance.

"Our high PRI score proves that our commitment to impact investing is working and that we are truly a leader in the space," said Soren Rump, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Global Evolution. "We believe that investor demand for ESG and impact investing will only increase, and Global Evolution is uniquely positioned to help clients achieve their sustainable growth goals."

The United Nations-supported PRI initiative is an international network of investors working together to put the six Principles for Responsible Investment into practice. The six Principles include Responsible Investment policy, Objective Strategies, Governance Human Resources, Promoting Responsible Investing, ESG Issues in Asset Allocation and Assurance of Responses. UN PRI's goal is to understand the implications of sustainability for investors and support signatories to incorporate these issues into their investment decision making and ownership practices.

"A strong, integrated and active ESG approach has become a prerequisite for investment managers to operate in today's market," noted Morten Bugge, Chief Investment Officer and Co-Founder of Global Evolution. "We have seen that sustainable investing is consistently linked to stronger returns and is a strategic priority for our firm."

Signatories are scored for each UN PRI principle and the scores are measured against those of other investment managers that have signed the UN PRI. In 2017, the peer group for Global Evolution consisted 681 investment managers worldwide. Of these 681 signatories of the UNPRI, only 16 percent received A+ scores for their overarching approach.

Founded in 2007, Global Evolution is committed to impact investing. Financing the debt that provides macroeconomic sustainability and goes into promoting productivity, and raising infrastructure, such as electricity production, water, security, transport, and school systems, has a significant impact on reducing poverty levels. These environmental, social and governance-related (ESG) factors are incorporated across the firm's investment process through various proprietary quantitative econometric models and ratings systems.

