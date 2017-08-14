Frost & Sullivan North America Event Uncovers How AI Can Accelerate Innovation with Fast and Agile Decision Making

Growth, Innovation, and Leadership (GIL) conference will bring industry experts together to reveal how businesses can benefit from utilizing Artificial Intelligence

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, Aug. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Hyper-competitive markets that characterize the world's economy demand a virtually instantaneous response by businesses. Unfortunately, this is hard to accomplish when data is gated by conventional information technology. At this year's Growth, Innovation, and Leadership (GIL): North America event, taking place September 17 to 20, 2017 at the Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort and Spa in Austin, TX, Frost & Sullivan will leverage new research on the latest thinking in the AI field, identify business growth opportunities, and discuss how this cutting edge technology can accelerate innovation and strategic decision making.

During the session titled, Artificial Intelligence: Accelerating Innovation with Fast and Agile Decision Making, Frost & Sullivan explains why Artificial Intelligence is not the end game, rather the enabler. In order to accelerate decision making, advanced analytics utilizing artificial intelligence are necessary to identify alternatives and develop innovative products and services.

"Many people miss the point of business, any business, in today's global market place,"stated Stratecast | Frost & Sullivan Big Data and Analytics Research Manager Michael Jude. "Businesses exist to create intellectual property by leveraging their data assets. At the speed of modern business, this is increasingly difficult. AI provides the edge that businesses need to get ahead of the decision curve and make the best use of their big data pools."

In this session, participants will gain insight on the following:

Blueprint for identifying AI opportunities. Not everything can benefit from AI. It is important to know what constitutes a good target for AI technology.

Pitfalls for leveraging AI capabilities. Most AI applications are heavy on the artificial and light on the intelligence. Learn how to tell the difference between legitimate AI and applications which only say they are.

Case studies in AI: Critical success factors and lessons learned.

Notable Speakers include:

Abhi Yadav , Chief Executive Officer - Zylotech

, Chief Executive Officer - Arshak Navruzyan , Vice President, Distributed Artificial Intelligence, Sentient Technologies

, Vice President, Distributed Artificial Intelligence, Brandon McGee , Executive Director - Mobile, AI & Growth Marketing, Harland Clarke

, Executive Director - Mobile, AI & Growth Marketing, Joseph Falcone , Lead, Medical Digital Solutions - Bristol-Myers Squibb

Lead, Medical Digital Solutions - Bristol-Myers Squibb Mike Murphy , Chief Executive Officer, Creative Virtual USA

GIL 2017: North America is an opportunity to gain new insight and perspective on business and technology issues that matter most, now and in the future. It is where participants will collaborate in real time with other innovative and visionary thinkers, and push beyond their personal and organizational boundaries to create the future. Join us, and be a part of what makes GIL a powerhouse of ideas and meaningful connections: Its participants!

Coming soon:

GIL 2017: Mexico - November 30th, Four Seasons Hotel, Mexico City.

