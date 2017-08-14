

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's core inflation remained unchanged for a second straight month in July, figures from the National Bank of Poland showed Monday.



The consumer price index excluding food and energy prices rose 0.8 percent year-on-year, same as in the previous two months. The outcome was in line with economists' expectations.



On a month-on-month basis, the core CPI dropped 0.1 percent in July after remaining unchanged in June. Economists had expected another month of zero growth.



Headline inflation accelerated to 1.7 percent in July from 1.5 percent in June.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX