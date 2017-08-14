North Atlantic Drilling Ltd.: NADL - Q2 2017 earnings release date and conference call information

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

North Atlantic Drilling Ltd. is scheduled to release its second quarter 2017 results on Thursday August 24, 2017.Management will address highlights from North Atlantic Drilling's second quarter 2017 results in a conference call to be held at 11:00 a.m. EDT / 5:00 p.m. CEST on Thursday August 24, 2017.To listen to the management presentation of the results, the following options are available:In order to register to listen to the conference call, please click this link. (https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/k2kmbgz4)Call-in numbers:International call: +44 (0) 20 7136 2051UK Free call: +1 800 279 5736US: +1 646 254 3362US Free call: +1 877 280 2296Norway: +47 2316 2787Norway Free call: +47 800 56053The participants will be asked for their name, company and conference code. The North Atlantic Drilling conference code is:There will be a Q&A session subsequent to the presentation. Information on how to ask management questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session.In order to view the presentation while listening to the conference, please download the presentation material from www.nadlcorp.com (http://www.nadlcorp.com/).If you are unable to participate in the conference call, there is an opportunity to listen to a replay on www.nadlcorp.com (http://www.nadlcorp.com/) (Investor Relations)Participant list information required: Full name & company