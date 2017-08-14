sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

North Atlantic Drilling Ltd.: NADL - Q2 2017 earnings release date and conference call information

Hamilton, Bermuda, August 14, 2017 - North Atlantic Drilling Ltd. is scheduled to release its second quarter 2017 results on Thursday August 24, 2017. 

Management will address highlights from North Atlantic Drilling's second quarter 2017 results in a conference call to be held at 11:00 a.m. EDT / 5:00 p.m. CEST on Thursday August 24, 2017.  

To listen to the management presentation of the results, the following options are available: 

A. Webcast 
In order to register to listen to the conference call, please click this link. (https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/k2kmbgz4)

B. Conference call 
Call-in numbers:
International call: +44 (0) 20 7136 2051
UK Free call: +1 800 279 5736
US: +1 646 254 3362
US Free call: +1 877 280 2296
Norway: +47 2316 2787
Norway Free call: +47 800 56053

The participants will be asked for their name, company and conference code. The North Atlantic Drilling conference code is: 8129459

There will be a Q&A session subsequent to the presentation. Information on how to ask management questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session. 

In order to view the presentation while listening to the conference, please download the presentation material from www.nadlcorp.com (http://www.nadlcorp.com/).

If you are unable to participate in the conference call, there is an opportunity to listen to a replay on www.nadlcorp.com (http://www.nadlcorp.com/) (Investor Relations)

Participant list information required: Full name & company
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: North Atlantic Drilling Ltd. via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)