MEXICO CITY, MEXICO and BOGOTA, COLOMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/14/17 -- Arkadin, an NTT Communications company and market leader in cloud Unified Communications and Collaboration services, has launched Arkadin Vision, a digital meeting space that seamlessly connects audio, web and video for a unified meeting experience. The new cloud-based service addresses market demand for simpler, more streamlined collaboration solutions that connect conference attendees across diverse endpoints for more productive virtual meetings.

Arkadin Vision reflects trends underway in the market that are driving the need for instant connectivity between different technologies and platforms. Momentum for Skype for Business in enterprises and a mobile workforce that requires virtual collaboration anytime, anywhere and from any device, including video room systems, are key factors. The service bridges the more restrictive, traditional approach to collaboration, with a unified all-in-one solution that maximizes technology investments while removing barriers to communications.

"Arkadin demonstrates once again that they are on the cutting edge of where the collaboration market is headed," says Roopam Jain, Industry Director of Frost & Sullivan's Conferencing and Collaboration ICT Practice. "Arkadin Vision offers a solid mid-market alternative that will be ideal for businesses that require a cost effective solution for core collaboration and video functionality across multiple platforms."

According to Arkadin Americas President Mark Alexander, Arkadin Vision will appeal to organizations requiring maximum leverage of UC and video infrastructure investments and greater workforce agility: "We are responding to customer needs for a simple unified solution that integrates web and video for highly mobile workforces that require more flexibility in how to collaborate. Arkadin Vision is purpose built to meet this need. In addition to workplace productivity and efficiency advantages, the affordable license-based model will deliver tangible bottom line benefits."

Arkadin Vision is powered by Pexip's Infinity meeting platform which seamlessly ties together communication tools for simple deployments and unmatched flexibility and scalability. Arkadin's new SmartStart on-boarding portal enables users to on-board in a highly personalized manner in less than 10 minutes. Live customer service is available 24/7 in 19 languages. See video for more information: http://vidyard.arkadin.com/watch/v42XspEt5aK1pFMX9hxTHM

About Arkadin

Arkadin enables clients to succeed in a digitally connected workplace with market leading cloud communications services. Over 50,000 businesses spanning the largest global enterprises to small companies have enjoyable collaboration experiences from our audio/web/video conferencing and Unified Communications services. As an NTT Communications company, we provide a cutting-edge infrastructure for premium service quality and unrivaled customer support that is administered locally through 56 operations centers in 33 countries.

For more information: http://www.arkadin.com

About NTT Communications Corporation

NTT Communications provides consultancy, architecture, security and cloud services to optimize the information and communications technology (ICT) environments of enterprises. These offerings are backed by the company's worldwide infrastructure, including leading global tier-1 IP network, Arcstar Universal One™ VPN network reaching 196 countries/regions, and 140 secure data centers. NTT Communications' solutions leverage the global resources of NTT Group companies including Dimension Data, NTT DOCOMO and NTT DATA.

www.ntt.com | Twitter@NTT Com | Facebook@NTT Com | LinkedIn@NTT Com

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3161568

