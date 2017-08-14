sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global VoLTE Market 2017-2021 - Increase in Shipments of LTE-Enabled Computing Devices Drives the Market

DUBLIN, August 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global VoLTE Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global VoLTE market to grow at a CAGR of 47.46% during the period 2017-2021

Global VoLTE Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the total global VoLTE subscriptions as well the number of commercial networks deployed.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in shipments of LTE-enabled computing devices. The deployment of LTE networks is increasing in developed and developing economies, and the unit shipment of LTE-enabled computing devices across different regions is increasing rapidly.

The shipment of LTE devices doubled between 2014 and 2015, rising to around 900 million units from around 450 million units. China accounted for the highest growth rate, and the LTE-enabled device shipments in the country tripled from 90 million units in 2014 to approximately 300 million units in 2016. It is expected that LTE-enabled devices will account for around 50% of all the smartphone shipments, and this percentage will increase to over 72% of the market by 2020.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is signaling issue that hinders seamless communication. The process of initiating an interactive communication session among users through a controlled signaling technique is a challenging task. There are two standards for the signaling and monitoring of Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), namely H.323 and session initiation protocol.

These protocols provide similar signaling functionalities but do not support quality of service (QoS) guarantees and resource reservation. The mobile Voice over Internet Protocol (mVoIP) applications must maintain active sessions with keep-alive messages to stay connected to incoming calls. These frequent messages result in a large signaling load on the network.

Key Vendors

  • AT&T
  • Ericsson
  • Nokia
  • SK Telecom
  • T-Mobile

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Bell Canada
  • Bharti Airtel
  • Bouygues Telecom
  • Celcom Axiata
  • Cisco
  • DNA
  • DTAC
  • Huawei
  • Kcell
  • KT
  • KPN
  • LG Uplus
  • Mavenir Systems
  • Mobile TeleSystems
  • Mobitel
  • Orange
  • Rogers Communications
  • Saudi Telecom Company
  • SFR
  • Smart Communications
  • Swisscom
  • Tata DoCoMo (Teleservices)
  • TDC
  • Telekom Austria
  • Telenor
  • TELUS
  • Turkcell
  • Vodafone

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by technology

Part 07: Geographical segmentation

Part 08: Decision framework

Part 09: Drivers and challenges

Part 10: Market trends

Part 11: Vendor landscape

Part 12: Key vendor analysis

Part 13: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/c58dqz/global_volte

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire