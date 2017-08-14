

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Husky Energy (HSE.TO) said that it has entered into definitive agreements to acquire the Superior Refinery, a 50,000 barrel per day permitted capacity facility located in Superior, Wisconsin from Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. for $435 million US in cash. The deal is subject to customary closing adjustments.



Husky plans to retain the approximately 180 workers at the refinery.



With the addition of the Superior refinery, Husky's total downstream capacity will increase to approximately 395,000 barrels per day or bbls/day.



The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2017.



