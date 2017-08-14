PLANTATION, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 08/14/17 -- Atacama Resources International (OTCQB: ACRL), developers of a suite of safety-driven mobile applications and significant mining interests in Northern Ontario, is pleased to announce results of the annual shareholders meeting held on August 11, 2017 in Edmonton, Alberta.

Approximately 25 shareholders attended the meeting and enjoyed a meet and greet with the Atacama team. The Atacama board members and officers were introduced to the shareholders, and the latest information regarding the status of the company was presented. The COO presented a corporate overview, the CFO presented a financial review and the CEO presented a mining update. The recently released smartphone app, Good2Drive, was presented in detail, including the latest features and revenue projections through 2018. In addition, a new smartphone app scheduled for release in early 2018 called SeniorGuard was introduced with features and revenue objectives through 2018.

The CEO discussed the recent trading activity of the company's stock. Due to the extremely high volume of shares traded, the company conducted an internal investigation to ensure that its officers, directors, majority shareholders and all personnel related to Atacama Resources complied with and continue to comply with all SEC and FINRA rules regarding the trading of the company's shares. The company did not uncover any irregular practices or activities during its investigation.

Additionally, the CEO announced at the meeting that Atacama Resources prepaid in cash in late July a convertible promissory note that was scheduled to be converted to ACRL shares in early August. By recent board action, the company policy will be, if at all possible, to prepay convertible notes prior to any conversion to ACRL shares. ACRL was not required to convert several million shares as the result of the prepayment.

Don Swartz, the Chairman of the Board hosted a Q&A session and the meeting was adjourned at 9:00PM.

Atacama Resources International is a publicly traded OTCQB company with a technology company called Good2Drive, Inc. that has pioneered a smartphone application called Good2Drive and is developing follow on products that will be released later this year. In addition, the company has significant mining claims in the greater Kirkland Lake area of Northern Ontario. Metals and minerals under potential exploration include gold, silver, diamonds, graphite and cobalt. Major deposits of copper and iron ore are included in the mining claims.

