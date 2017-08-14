sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
14.08.2017 | 15:31
(3 Leser)
PR Newswire

United States Spices and Seasoning Market 2017-2021 - Increasing Demand for Organic Spices

DUBLIN, August 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Spices and Seasoning Market in the US 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The spices and seasoning in the US is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.79% during the period 2017-2021

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the spices and seasoning in the US for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue through the sale of chili, mint and mint products, spice and oleoresins, pepper, cumin, ad turmeric. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is the increasing demand for organic spices. The US is one of the largest markets for organic spices and seasoning and is expected to rise further during the forecast period. There is a resistance towards chemically produced or genetically modified products. Spices are being derived out of genetically modified and chemically stimulated plants to increase production.

According to the report, one driver in the market is the use of spices in the perfume and cosmetics industry. Spices have found use in perfume and cosmetics industry as well, due to its aromaticity. Ceylon cinnamon is widely used in perfumes due to its exotic sweet smell. Saffron lends color and fragrance to perfumes. Clove bud oil is added to rose perfumes to give it a pleasing smell. Similarly, other spices like nutmeg are used in cologne for men and ginger oil in used in after-shave lotions.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is the adulteration of spices and seasoning. Food adulteration is a critical concern in the food industry. This practice is prominent in the spices industry, especially in ground spices, as the difference in quality is difficult to ascertain. In naturopathy drugs, different spices are utilized for their antimicrobial or health benefits. Adulteration of spices used in such drugs will bring down the effectiveness of such drugs and can also cause side-effects. Spices like turmeric, paprika, and ginger are regularly contaminated with sawdust. Lead chromate, a filler which is carcinogenic, is sometimes added to turmeric.

Key Vendors

  • Associated British Foods (ABF)
  • AJINOMOTO
  • American Spice Trading Company
  • Kerry
  • McCormick

Other Prominent Vendors

  • ARIAKE JAPAN
  • Dhler
  • Fuchs North America
  • G.P. de Silva & Sons International
  • Kraft Heinz
  • Olam
  • ORGANIC SPICES
  • THE SPICE HUNTER
  • Unilever
  • Worle

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel

Part 07: Market Segmentation By Product

Part 08: Market Segmentation By End-User

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Key Vendor Analysis

Part 14: Appendix


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9d2pkh/spices_and

