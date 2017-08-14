Global Set-top Box Market to Reach a Value of Over US$ 46 Bn at the End of the Forecast Period in 2027

VALLEY COTTAGE, New York, August 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global set-top box market is anticipated to witness a robust growth during the assessment period 2017 - 2027. In a new report titled 'Set-top Box Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 - 2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2027),'Future Market Insights studies the factors driving the adoption of set-top boxes across the globe. According to Future Market Insights' analysis, the APEJ set-top box market is expected to witness a relatively high growth rate over the forecast period. Revenue from the set-top box market in APEJ and North America is estimated to collectively account for over 55.7% of the global set-top box market revenue in 2017. In North America, the increasing demand for 4K TV is expected to provide support to the growth of the set-top box market. In the APEJ region, due to the increasing penetration of television in both rural and urban areas, the set-top box market is set to receive a huge boost. Besides, a growing middle class and increasing disposable income in the APEJ region is also set to impact market revenue growth positively.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161020/430874LOGO )



Request a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4594

Segmental forecast of the global set-top box market

The global set-top box market is segmented on the basis of product type (Cable Set-Top Boxes, Satellite Set-Top Boxes, IPTV Set-Top Boxes and OTT (Over the Top) Devices) and by video quality (Standard-Definition Set-Top Boxes, High-Definition Set-Top Boxes).

In the year 2017, the satellite set-top box segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 8,458.1 Mn and is expected to register a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period

and is expected to register a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period The OTT devices set-top box segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 3,039.1 Mn in the year 2017 and is forecasted to touch a value of US$ 3,406.0 Mn in the year 2018, reflecting a year-on-year growth rate of 12.2%

in the year 2017 and is forecasted to touch a value of in the year 2018, reflecting a year-on-year growth rate of 12.2% In the year 2017, the SD set-top box segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 5,377.8 Mn and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.1% during the assessment period

and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.1% during the assessment period The HD set-top box segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 16,891.0 Mn in the year 2017 and is forecasted to touch a value of US$ 18,532.1 Mn in the year 2018, reflecting a year-on-year growth rate of 9.7%

in the year 2017 and is forecasted to touch a value of in the year 2018, reflecting a year-on-year growth rate of 9.7% In 2017, the North America set-top box market is estimated to be valued at US$ 5,748.4 Mn and is projected to reach US$ 9,942.0 Mn by the end of 2027. The market in North America is expected to represent incremental opportunity of US$ 4193.6 Mn between 2017 and 2027

set-top box market is estimated to be valued at and is projected to reach by the end of 2027. The market in is expected to represent incremental opportunity of between 2017 and 2027 In 2017, the APEJ set-top box market is estimated to be valued at US$ 6,652.4 Mn and is projected to reach about US$ 16,703 Mn by the end of 2027. The market in APEJ is expected to represent incremental opportunity of US$ 10,050.3 Mn between 2017 and 2027

Global Set-top Box Market Forecast 2017-2027

Future Market Insights predicts the global set-top box market to be valued at about US$ 22,269 Mn by the end of 2017 and will continue to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the period of study to reach a market valuation of about US$ 46,091 Mn by the end of the forecast period.

Preview Analysis on Global Set Top Box Market Segmentation By Product - Cable Set-Top Boxes, Satellite Set-Top Boxes, IPTV Set-Top Boxes, OTT (Over the Top) Devices; By Video Quality - Standard-Definition Set-Top Boxes, High-Definition Set-Top Boxes: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/set-top-box-market

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles some of the top companies operating in the global set-top box market including Humax Co., Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Kaonmedia Co., Ltd., Technicolor SA ADB (Advanced Digital Broadcast), SA Sagemcom SAS Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., ARRIS Group, Inc, EchoStar Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, ST Microelectronics, Texas Instrument and Broadcom among others.

More from FMI's Cutting-edge Intelligence:

Enterprise Asset Management Market Analysis and Forecast by Solution - Analytics, Mobile, Cloud-Based; By Services - Consulting, Implementation, Training and Support, Outsourcing; By Vertical - Public Sector, Manufacturing, Oil And Gas, Healthcare And Pharmaceuticals, Energy and Utility, Transportation, Wholesale And Distribution, Food And Beverages, Paper And Packaging, Chemical Process Industry, Mining, And Services Industry: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/global-enterprise-asset-management-market

eDiscovery Market By Component - Software and Services; By Software Type - On-Premise Software and Off-Premise Software; By End-users - Government and Regulatory Agencies, Enterprises (Small, Mid and Large-Size Enterprises) and Law Firms: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/ediscovery-market

Smart Factory Market Segmentation By Market Structure - Wired And Wireless Networking, Wide Area Networking, Local Area Networking, Machine-To-Machine Network; By To Collect Segment - Sensors, Digital Measurement Devices, Auto Identification Hardware; By To Analyse Segment - Data Historian, Reporting, Complex Event Processing, Predictive Algorithm; By Manufacturing Vertical - Food And Beverages, Electrical And Electronics, Aerospace And Defence, Oil And Gas, Garment And Textile: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/smart-factory-market

About Us

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting firm. We deliver syndicated research reports, custom research reports and consulting services which are personalized in nature. FMI delivers a complete packaged solution, which combines current market intelligence, statistical anecdotes, technology inputs, valuable growth insights and an aerial view of the competitive framework and future market trends.

Browse More Electronics, Semiconductors, and ICT Market Insights

Contact Us

616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018,

Valley Cottage, NY 10989,

United States

T: +1-347-918-3531

F: +1-845-579-5705

T (UK): + 44(0)20-7692-8790

Sales: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Press Office: Press@futuremrketinsights.com



FMI Blog:http://www.fmiblog.com/

Website: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com