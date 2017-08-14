Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food and Supplementary Food (RUTF & RUSF) Market - Global Industry Analysis 2017 - 2025: TMR

ALBANY, New York, August 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

A recent intelligence study by Transparency Market Research (TMR) has detected that the global ready-to-use therapeutic food (RUTF) and ready-to-use supplementary food (RUSF) market is divided among several multinational companies, who hold nearly the half of the shares, and a large number of regional players that are catering to the rest of the demand. The primary target of these market leaders is Europe, owing to the increasing procurement of ready-to-eat food in this region. Most of the regional and local players are having a foray in the regions of Asia Pacific and Africa, targeting humanitarian organizations such as UNICEF, WFP, and other well-known NGOs. The report identifies Nutriset SAS, Mana Nutritive Aid Products, GC Rieber Compact AS, and Valid Nutrition as some of the key companies in the global RUTF and RUSF market, whereas other notable vendors are Edesia USA, Diva Nutritional Products, Hilina, Insta Products, InnoFaso, NutriVita Foods, Tabatchnik Fine Foods, Kaira District Cooperative, Power Foods Tanzania, 13.3.15. Meds & Food for Kids, Nuflower Foods and Nutrition Pvt., and Samil Industrial Co.

As per the estimations of the TMR report, the demand in the global ready-to-use therapeutic food and supplementary food market will increment at a healthy CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025, reaching a valuation of US$829.3 mn by the end of 2025, remarkably up from its evaluated worth of US$429.9 mn in 2017.

Browse Research Report with ToC: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/rutf-rusf-market.html

UNICEF Serves Maximum Demand

Based on product, the report segments the global ready-to-use therapeutic food and supplementary food market into RUTF and RUSF. While RUTF segment is sub-segmented into solid form such as power blends, biscuit, or bar, paste, and drinkable, RUSF segment is divided into solid and paste. In 2017, RUTF sub-segments collectively accounted for 70.1% of the demand, and are expected to further gain into the share of RUSF segment over the course of the forecast period. As far as end-users are concerned, the report classifies them into UNICEF, WFP, and NGOs, and rates UNICEF as most profitable end-user, accounting for more than two third of market and expected to add to the demand share through the duration of the forecast period.

Europe Emerges as Most Lucrative Region

In 2017, Europe accounted for 54.3% of the demand in the global ready-to-eat therapeutic food and supplementary food market, a long way ahead of the second most lucrative region of the Middle East and Africa. In the near future, although Europe is expected to slightly lose the demand share, it still will be the most profitable region, maintain more than half of the overall demand for RUTF and RUSF.

Get Sample PDF Report Brochure: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=29456

Incremented Government Initiatives Driving Demand

A number of factors are driving the demand in the global ready-to-eat therapeutic food and supplementary food market, such as increased government and NGO concerns regarding malnutrition treatment as a result of escalating population across the world, rising demand for drinkable RUTF products, and rising global emergencies and disasters. The report observes that various government bodies and NGOs such as UNICEF and Save the Children are reporting increasing malnutrition and child mortality rates. These organizations along with a number of government funded initiatives are focusing on allocating funds for purchase and distribution of RUTF and RUSF in under-privileged countries in Africa.

On the other hand, increasing consumer and local government shift towards local ingredients, inconsistency in RUTF milk product, risk of contamination, and the common belief that RUTF and RUSF may undermine breast feeding are some of the key challenges faced by the vendors of this market. Nevertheless, the companies operating in this market are expected to gain new opportunities from encouragement of UNICEF to domestically produce RUTF and escalated research on raw materials as well as the development of new, drinkable, powdered, and bar form of RUTF.

The information presented in this review is based on a Transparency Market Research report, titled, "Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food and Supplementary Food (RUTF & RUSF) Market (Product - RUTF (Solid (Powder or Blends and Biscuit or Bar), Paste, and Drinkable) and RUSF (Solid and Paste); End Users - UNICEF, WFP, and NGOs) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 - 2025."

The report segments the global RUTF and RUSF market as:

Global Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food and Supplementary Food (RUTF & RUSF) Market: By Product

RUTF

Solid (Powder or Blends and Biscuits or Bar)

Paste

Drinkable

RUSF

Solid

Paste

Global Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food and Supplementary Food (RUTF & RUSF) Market: By End Users

UNICEF

WFP

NGOs

Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

Browse Research Press Release: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/rutf-rusf-market.htm

About TMR

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company's exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR's experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR's data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact



Transparency Market Research

State Tower

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://cmfenews.com/