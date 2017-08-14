Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

OJSC Surgutneftegas / Half-yearly Results OJSC Surgutneftegas: Statement of a significant fact 'On quarterly report disclosure by the issuer' 14-Aug-2017 / 15:03 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Statement of a significant fact "On quarterly report disclosure by the issuer" 1. General information 1.1. The Open Joint Stock Company "Surgutneftegas" issuer's full corporate name 1.2. The OJSC "Surgutneftegas" issuer's abbreviat ed corporate name 1.3. The ul.Grigoriya Kukuyevitskogo, 1, building 1, Surgut, issuer's Khanty-Mansiysky Autonomous Okrug - Yugra, Tyumenskaya location Oblast, Russian Federation 1.4. The 1028600584540 issuer's OGRN code 1.5. The 8602060555 issuer's taxpayer identific ation number (INN) 1.6. The 00155-A issuer's unique code as assigned by the registeri ng authority 1.7. http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/ru/investors/ [1]; Website used by the issuer to http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 disclose informati on 2. Information content 2.1. Type of the document disclosed by the issuer: quarterly report. 2.2. Reporting period for which the quarterly report is compiled: 2Q2017. 2.3. Date when the text of the quarterly report was published on the website: 14 August 2017. 2.4. A copy of the quarterly report is provided upon request of an interested party for a fee that shall not exceed the costs of making such copy. 3. Signature 3.1. Acting Director General OJSC "Surgutneftegas" ___________________ A.N.Bulanov 3.2. Date 14 August 2017 STAMP The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: OJSC Surgutneftegas Grigoriya Kukuyevitskogo, 1, bld.1 628415 Surgut Russia Internet: www.surgutneftegas.ru ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: IR TIDM: SGGD Sequence No.: 4525 End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 601311 14-Aug-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=df0dce7f72ca53ce0f2e0b3c9d12baab&application_id=601311&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

August 14, 2017 09:03 ET (13:03 GMT)