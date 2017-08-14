

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN)said that a Phase 3 study evaluating suptavumab or REGN2222, an antibody to respiratory syncytial virus or RSV, did not meet its primary endpoint of preventing medically-attended RSV infections in infants. Suptavumab did show signs of efficacy in a subgroup of patients. Adverse events were generally balanced between suptavumab and placebo. The company plans to discontinue further clinical development of this antibody.



In the Monday's pre-market trade, REGN is trading at $454.95, down $11.64 or 2.49 percent.



The double-blind, placebo-controlled global Phase 3 NURSERY Pre-term study enrolled 1,149 healthy pre-term infants. Patients were randomized in a 1:1:1 ratio to one of three study groups: suptavumab 30 mg/kg as a single dose; suptavumab 30 mg/kg administered as two doses 8 weeks apart; or placebo. Assessment of the primary endpoint occurred through Day 150 of treatment.



