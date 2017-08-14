sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 14.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

35,48 Euro		+0,96
+2,78 %
WKN: A14QAF ISIN: US3802371076 Ticker-Symbol: 38D 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GODADDY INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GODADDY INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,633
35,776
17:07
35,628
35,779
17:07
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GODADDY INC
GODADDY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GODADDY INC35,48+2,78 %