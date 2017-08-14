

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Web hosting company GoDaddy has expressed its reluctance to host an American neo-Nazi hate website, which published an article denigrating a woman who died in white nationalist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, at the weekend.



Heather Heyer, 32, was killed and 19 others injured when a car rammed into a crowd protesting at a white supremacist rally in the university town Saturday.



White nationalist, James Alex Fields Jr, was arrested over the deadly crash, while the Department of Justice announced a civil rights investigation into the event.



Sunday, The Daily Stormer published an article titled 'Heather Heyer: Woman Killed in Road Rage Incident was a Fat, Childless 32-Year-Old Slut.'



The founder of the site, Andrew Anglin, calls Heyer an 'overweight slob.' 'A 32-year-old woman without children is a burden on society,' according to him.



The post, which used abusive language through out, evoked extensive call on GoDaddy to remove the site.



The domain-name hosting provider, which has been hosting The Daily Stormer for four years, acted quickly. 'We informed The Daily Stormer that they have 24 hours to move the domain to another provider, as they have violated our terms of service,' GoDaddy said on Twitter Monday.



The Daily Stormer was one of the organizers of the 'Unite the Right' white-nationalist rally in Charlottesville.



Meanwhile, the site was apparently hacked in response to the Heyer post Monday.



A message purportedly posted by the hacker collective Anonymous has appeared on the Daily Stormer, saying it will shut down the website in 24 hours.



