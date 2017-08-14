Rolta's Q1 - FY-18 Consolidated PAT Grows 42.2% YoY

MUMBAI, Aug 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Rolta India Limited (Rolta), a leading provider of innovative IP-led IT solutions for many vertical segments, including Defense and Security, today announced unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 (Q1 FY - 18).

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Consolidated Revenue for Q1 FY-18 at Rs. 723.88 cr (Rs. 7.24 Billion) against Rs. 731.28 cr (Rs.7.31Billion) in Q4 FY-17, registering a decline by 1.0 % Q-o-Q

Consolidated EBITDA for Q1 FY-18 at Rs. 251.63 cr (Rs. 2.52 Billion) against Rs. 232.52 cr (Rs.2.33Billion) in Q4 FY-17, registering a growth of 8.2% Q-o-Q

Consolidated profit after tax for Q1 FY-18 at Rs. 32.91 cr (Rs. 0.33 Billion) against Rs. 52.34 cr (Rs.0.52 Billion) in Q4 FY-17, registering a decline by 37.1% Q-o-Q

Foreign Exchange loss for Q1 FY-18 at Rs. 11.13 cr (Rs. 0.11 Billion) against a gain of Rs. 38.01 cr (Rs.0.38Billion) in Q4 FY-17 impacting the profit after tax in Q1 FY-18 versus Q4 FY-17

Mr. K. K. Singh, Chairman and Managing Director said, "We are living in a digital era, and organisations across the globe are embracing 'Digital Technologies' to remain relevant, compete effectively while also delivering a superior customer experience. At Rolta we have made significant investments to transform our business model to a predominantly IP led solutions model and realigned all our development energies to IIoT, Cloud, Mobility, Big Data Analytics, AI and Machine Learning. This is helping the Company to stay relevant, increase business with existing customers and winning new customers in various geographies."

CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS

Digital transformation has emerged as a driver of sweeping change in the world around us. Journalists today are comparing Digital Data in this 21st century as the new Oil. IoT and IIoT are creating a hyper-connected world around us which is generating a deluge of digital data. Cloud and Mobility on the other hand are providing organizations with the agility and pervasive access to this exponentially growing volumes of data. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are emerging to crunch this Big Data for deriving penetrating insights and Analytics. Organizations who recognize the fundamental value inherent within the data and learn to extract it will be able to reap the huge benefits. Rolta has been charting a course to constantly transform itself to remain relevant in the face of relentlessly changing digital technologies and market needs while remaining focused on core competencies. The Company continues to make investments in developing differentiating intellectual property (IP) targeted to this growing demand for Digital Transformation Solutions. This ensures that Rolta's offerings continue to remain differentiated and provide best-in class solutions for its clients globally. As a result, Rolta has not only retained its competitive edge, but has also opened new opportunities in the areas of BI Big Data Analytics, Geospatial & Engineering Systems, Enterprise IT, and Defence & Security.

Defense and Security

Rolta continues to assert its position in the Indian Defence & Security software market and is considered amongst a handful of highly accomplished companies that meet the stringent 'Make India' vision of the Government. Being fully compliant of the most preferred "Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured (IDDM)", categorisation for procurement, promulgated by the Ministry of Defence (MoD), Rolta is poised to reap the benefits due to its established track record and investments in creating indigenous products and solutions for Indian defence.

Rolta has been the leading provider of C2ISR solutions to the Indian Army having addressed all echelons of command and continues to enhance its suite of products by incorporating next generation cutting edge technologies. This unique technology is also being positioned for 'Modernising the Operations Rooms' for the Indian Army with solutions for data visualisation, analysis and dissemination. Furthermore, Rolta's indigenous IPs are being customised to address Indian Army's requirements of supporting operational planning by precisely recording the mine fields in the forward zones, developing War-gaming Modules for Counter Infiltration and Counter Terrorism Operations and providing an integrated Operational Planning and Decision Making solutions from tactical to strategic levels. For example, Rolta has responded to the Indian Air Forces queries for Overall Operational Planning System for Preparation of Mission Plans; Intelligence & Air situation analysis models and flythrough models for decision making by commanders at operational and strategic levels. For a friendly country in the Middle East, Rolta has responded to their stringent needs for precise Aeronautical Charting and for providing technology & training to set up an Aeronautical charts production facility.

Rolta has successfully harnessed Geo-BI and Big Data Analytics technologies for meeting the needs of the Indian Defence. These indigenous solutions provide Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics which are being utilized to address large Defence digital enablement programs such as Indian Army Information Systems.

Rolta is uniquely poised to migrate to the next generation, 64 bit Rolta IP based Intelligence and Situation awareness solutions (ISR) that integrate Photogrammetry and Imaging with GIS to facilitate decision making at operational and tactical levels of the armed forces. The Company's wins of multiple prestigious orders from National Remote Sensing Establishments have led to many more such opportunities in the offing.

The Battlefield Management System (BMS), aimed at ushering in Digital Transformation of the Indian Army, is progressing well. The Consortium of BEL and Rolta selected as a Development Agency for BMS is fulfilling its responsibilities and continues to achieve major milestones within the stipulated timeframes under the active support and guidance of the Indian Army. As a part of the Consortium, Rolta will deliver complete BMS application software, GIS software & Services, in addition to working with BEL for manufacture of Soldier System (Software Defined Radios) which are likely to proliferate beyond the BMS Project.

Rolta's indigenous Defence security solutions include world-class solutions for Defence Security. Rolta continues to play a strong role in the Defence Security market in India and is recognized for the significant value it brings to the security programs covering Border management, Critical military infrastructure protection, Defence Cyber security, Coastal security, Vessel Traffic Management Solution (VTMS), Multi-agency integration and Emergency response systems across the nation.

Geospatial and Engineering Asset Information Management: During the quarter Rolta released its next generation Rolta OnPoint' Enterprise Suite which is at the heart of all Rolta SmartCity' Solutions cutting across Utilities, Transportation, Smart Governance, Economic Development, Urban Development, Land Management to name just a few. This next generation release dramatically improves the user experience and performance by introducing Responsive Web Design themes and 3D Data Viewing along with a range of analysis such as flood simulation, line of sight and area of sight along as part of a large feature set.

Rolta's ongoing innovation and development of replicable Smart City and e-Governance Solutions are gaining global acceptance. During the quarter, Rolta was awarded with a contract for a prestigious national level Digital Transformation program worth US $10.8 M for one of the largest countries in the Middle East by leveraging the Company's Cloud-enabled Geospatial Fusion' IP together with Spatial Analytics. Rolta has been entrusted to create a seamless digital repository comprising of up-to-date mapping and geospatial information covering the entire nation with an integrated bilingual Geoportal for secure multi-channel dissemination & collaboration and executive dashboards for business and spatial analysis to support decision making.

During the quarter the company also won a prestigious order worth US $ 4M+ from a wholly owned infrastructure agency of a State Government in India. They selected Rolta for their ambitious Digital Transformation program across the organization. Rolta's solution would enable them to improve internal transparency, increase efficiency and improve effectiveness while also targeting improvement in 'ease of doing business' parameters which in turn would attract higher investments. Similarly, Rolta won another order for US$ 1M+ in the area of Economic Development. Department of Industries of a different State Government in India engaged Rolta to provide a "Single Window Clearance System" for the investors with the aim of attracting more investments in the state. Having successfully rolled out a similar solution for another State in India, this win clearly vindicates Rolta's strategy of developing replicable IP led solutions.

Leveraging on its Engineering strengths, Rolta has built an enviable track record to help asset intensive industries in their quest for digital transformation, by combining deep industry domain knowledge and cross functional technical expertise to build robust Asset Information Management systems. Over last few years Rolta has successfully delivered hundreds of million dollar projects in North America, Middle East, Japan and India. For, example a large Japanese conglomerate has engaged Rolta to design and develop a comprehensive digital asset repository for a mega refinery complex in Saudi Arabia.

Enterprise IT, Cloud, Mobility and Cyber Security. Rolta's capabilities of providing end-to-end solutions in digital technologies continue to ensure repeatable business from existing customers as well as new wins. For example, a long-term customer, an American retailer for women's fashion engaged Rolta for a US $ 3.8 M order to address their Big Data and Security requirements. Similarly, a Fortune 500 Health Services and Distribution company, who is also a long-standing customer in North America, awarded Rolta with a US $ 4.6 M contract to design and implement a converged system solution aimed at greatly enhancing their analytics platform for faster and deeper data driven insights. In the Insurance segment, one of the largest mutual insurance company in North America engaged Rolta for their mobility and analytics to greatly enhance business productivity while also reducing costs.

In North America Rolta successfully completed the US $31M Project Inspire Go-Live for the Memphis Light Gas and Water (MLGW). MLGW is the nation's largest tri-services municipal utility serving nearly 421,000 customers.The Inspire System replaces MLGW's legacy 26-year-old information technology with a state"'of"'the"'art system that allows MLGW to better serve their customers. This Inspire system is a comprehensive suite of Oracle E-Business applications that have been tailored to meet MLGW's unique requirements. The turnkey solution with Business Process re-engineering, transforms plethora of disparate applications into single integrated ERP platform providing Mobility, Analytics and Geospatial insights for improved decision making. The system provides a complete enterprise resource planning solution that encompasses Finance, Work Management, Material and Asset Management, Financial Reporting and Planning / Budgeting.

IoT and Big Data Analytics: The Company addresses the full spectrum of IoT and Big Data analytics maturity journey covering initial advisory, data discovery, enablement of big data landscape, establishing an asset information model (AIM), secure IIoT integration and culminating in advanced analytics.

It is imperative for organizations embarking on Big Data Information Management journey to migrate and consolidate their data and reporting landscape to next generation high performance analytics platforms supporting self-service BI to empower business users in the digital age while also optimizing their recurring IT costs. Rolta has developed a comprehensive tool-based IP driven solution for automated migration and consolidation of Data, BI platforms and analytics applications with near zero cut-over time and minimalistic business user involvement which is being increasingly sought by customers to rapidly realize benefits from their investments in new technologies. During the quarter one of the world's largest retail chain stores entrusted Rolta with a US $ 4.8 M contract to implement their strategic decision to standardize their BI reporting platform across the enterprise after an extensive evaluation of vendors and their ability to automate the migration process. Rolta has been tasked to carry out the migration and transformation of their Reports, i-Bots, Dashboards, RPDs, External Application interfaces as well as Publisher Reports. It is expected that they will save US $ 15-20M over a period of two years.

The flagship Rolta OneView® Enterprise Suite is a unique, Big Data Analytics solution that addresses the needs of enterprises to exploit the business value of Big Data. Rolta OneView® leverages the company's patented technology for contextual integration of real-time IIoT sensor data from disparate operational systems with data from business systems to offer cross functional visibility of all the critical business functions. Rolta ensures the product remains at the leading edge through ongoing innovations such as AI, Machine Learning, Data Lake and Predictive Analytics. The latest Rolta OneView' 9.0 release also introduced new features and functionality including embedded process integration and rules platform, enhanced Enterprise Knowledge Hub, 3D/4D Spatial visualizations, Enterprise Search, NLP and collaboration. As a result, the Company has built tremendous traction with more than a 100 BI and Big Data Analytics customers worldwide. For example, during the quarter one of the world's largest LNP and integrated gas operations company in the Middle East announced 'Go-Live' of their Rolta OneView' based solution. This solution with over 800 users and 2000+ KPIs spanning 14 business functions including Operations, Assets, Maintenance & Reliability, HSE, Finance, HR, Projects, etc. in now utilized across the enterprise as their single analytics platform. The Rolta OneView' roll out allows automated management reports, self-service analytics and has greatly improved their cross-functional visibility across business functions. A Department of Transportation of a large State in US recently engaged Rolta to provide a comprehensive Rolta OneView' based analytics solution catering to scenarios for monitoring and condition-based ranking of their extensive transportation network.

About Rolta: Rolta is a leading provider of innovative IP-led IT solutions for many vertical segments, including Federal and State Governments, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Petrochemicals, Financial Services, Manufacturing, Retail, and Healthcare. Rolta is recognized for its extensive portfolio of solutions based on field-proven Rolta IP tailored for Indian Defence and Homeland Security. By uniquely combining its expertise in the IT, Engineering and Geospatial domains, Rolta develops State-of-the-Art Digital Solutions incorporating rich Rolta IP in the areas of Cloud, Mobility, IoT, BI and Big Data Analytics. Rolta is a multinational organization headquartered in India and the Company's shares have been publicly traded for more than 25 years in India.

For additional information please visit www.rolta.com, or contact: