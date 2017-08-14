Nordic Nanovector to Host Capital Markets Day in Oslo on 22 November 2017

OSLO, Norway, August 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO), a biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development and commercialisation of novel targeted therapeutics for

haematological cancers, will host a capital markets day on 22 November 2017. The date has been changed from 27 September due to availability of speakers.

The capital markets day presentations will follow immediately after the third quarter 2017 earnings presentation. Members of the company's executive management team and external speakers will share insights on Nordic Nanovector's strategy and market opportunities.

Venue: Thon Hotel Vika Atrium, Munkedamsveien 45, 0250 Oslo

Date: 22 November 2017

Time: 10:00 - 13:30 CET, followed by lunch. Registration from 09:30 CET.

Registration: e-mail to ir@nordicnanovector.comby 31 October 2017

The presentations will be recorded as a webcast and will be available at www.nordicnanovector.com in the section Investor Relations the same day.

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers.

Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37 -targeting Antibody-Radionuclide-Conjugates (ARC) designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 20 billion by 2024.

The Company aims to rapidly develop Betalutin®, alone and in combination with other therapies, for the treatment of major types of NHL, targeting first regulatory submission in relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma in 1H 2019. Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in core markets.

The Company is also advancing a pipeline of ARCs and other immunotherapies for multiple cancer indications.

Further information about the Company can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com

