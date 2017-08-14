The "The Corporate Reputation of Pharma Companies, 2016: from the Perspective of 86 Patient Groups with an Interest in Skin Conditions" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
These skin results are derived from a global review of pharma's corporate reputation (conducted November 2016 to early-February 2017).
The skin results form the opinions of 86 patient groups specialising in:
- alopecia
- Bechet's syndrome
- eczema
- scleroderma
- psoriasis
- vitiligo
The 86 patient groups came from 35 countries.
17 pharma companies are included in this 2016 skin analysis:
- AbbVie
- Amgen
- Astrazeneca
- Bayer
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Celgene
- Eli Lilly
- GSK
- Janssen
- LEO Pharma
- Merck Co
- Novartis
- Pfizer
- Roche
- Sandoz
- Sanofi
- Teva
How pharma is assessed for corporate reputation
Industry-wide questions:
- How the pharma industry's corporate reputation compares with that of other healthcare industries.
- How the pharma industry's corporate reputation has changed over the past five years.
- How good or bad the pharma industry is at various activities of relevance to patients and patient groups.
7 indicators show the corporate reputation of individual pharma companies:
- Patient centricity.
- Information for patients.
- Patient safety.
- Usefulness of products.
- Transparency.
- Integrity.
- Patient-group relationships (new for 2016).
INDUSTRY-WIDE FINDINGS
- In 2016, skin-conditions patient groups show higher regard for the pharma industry as a whole than patient groups from most other therapy areas. 54% of skin-conditions patient groups thought that the pharma industry had an "Excellent" or "Good" corporate reputation in 2016 (just 38% of patient groups across all therapy areas thought the same).
- Skin-conditions patient groups ranked the biotech industry 1st among 8 healthcare-industry sectors for having an "Excellent" or "Good" corporate reputation in 2016. They ranked multinational pharma 2nd.
- HOWEVER, skin-conditions patient groups were also, on the whole, more negative in 2016 about a number of the pharma industry's activities than patient groups from other therapy areas.
- Only 59% of skin-conditions patient groups stated that pharma was "Excellent" or "Good" at being innovative (a score well below that of the highest, from haemophilia patient groups, of 74%).
- Just 28% of skin-conditions patient groups stated that pharma was "Excellent" or "Good" at having integrity (again, the figure among haemophilia patient groups was 55%).
THE RELATIONSHIPS BETWEEN PHARMA COMPANIES AND PATIENT GROUPS
- The company with which skin-conditions patient groups were most familiar was Pfizer (79% of respondent skin- conditions patient groups were familiar with Pfizer).
INDIVIDUAL COMPANY FINDINGS
- AbbVie ranked overall 1st in 2016 for corporate reputation among the 17 pharma companies, when judged by patient groups with an interest in skin conditions, and familiar with the company.
- AbbVie also ranked 1st for all seven indicators of corporate reputation.
- LEO Pharma ranked 5th out of 17 companies higher than its equivalent performance among all patient groups from different therapy areas familiar with LEO Pharma.
- Six companies Amgen, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Roche, Sanofi, and Tevawere all positioned more highly for corporate reputation in 2016 by their skin-conditions patient-group partners than by the skin-conditions patient groups which merely claimed familiarity with the companies.
