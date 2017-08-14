The "The Corporate Reputation of Pharma Companies, 2016: from the Perspective of 86 Patient Groups with an Interest in Skin Conditions" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

These skin results are derived from a global review of pharma's corporate reputation (conducted November 2016 to early-February 2017).

The skin results form the opinions of 86 patient groups specialising in:

alopecia

Bechet's syndrome

eczema

scleroderma

psoriasis

vitiligo





The 86 patient groups came from 35 countries.

17 pharma companies are included in this 2016 skin analysis:

AbbVie

Amgen

Astrazeneca

Bayer

Boehringer Ingelheim

Celgene

Eli Lilly

GSK

Janssen

LEO Pharma

Merck Co

Novartis

Pfizer

Roche

Sandoz

Sanofi

Teva





How pharma is assessed for corporate reputation

Industry-wide questions:

How the pharma industry's corporate reputation compares with that of other healthcare industries.

How the pharma industry's corporate reputation has changed over the past five years.

How good or bad the pharma industry is at various activities of relevance to patients and patient groups.





7 indicators show the corporate reputation of individual pharma companies:

Patient centricity.

Information for patients.

Patient safety.

Usefulness of products.

Transparency.

Integrity.

Patient-group relationships (new for 2016).





INDUSTRY-WIDE FINDINGS

In 2016, skin-conditions patient groups show higher regard for the pharma industry as a whole than patient groups from most other therapy areas. 54% of skin-conditions patient groups thought that the pharma industry had an "Excellent" or "Good" corporate reputation in 2016 (just 38% of patient groups across all therapy areas thought the same).

Skin-conditions patient groups ranked the biotech industry 1st among 8 healthcare-industry sectors for having an "Excellent" or "Good" corporate reputation in 2016. They ranked multinational pharma 2nd.

HOWEVER, skin-conditions patient groups were also, on the whole, more negative in 2016 about a number of the pharma industry's activities than patient groups from other therapy areas.

Only 59% of skin-conditions patient groups stated that pharma was "Excellent" or "Good" at being innovative (a score well below that of the highest, from haemophilia patient groups, of 74%).

Just 28% of skin-conditions patient groups stated that pharma was "Excellent" or "Good" at having integrity (again, the figure among haemophilia patient groups was 55%).





THE RELATIONSHIPS BETWEEN PHARMA COMPANIES AND PATIENT GROUPS

The company with which skin-conditions patient groups were most familiar was Pfizer (79% of respondent skin- conditions patient groups were familiar with Pfizer).





INDIVIDUAL COMPANY FINDINGS

AbbVie ranked overall 1st in 2016 for corporate reputation among the 17 pharma companies, when judged by patient groups with an interest in skin conditions, and familiar with the company.

AbbVie also ranked 1st for all seven indicators of corporate reputation.

LEO Pharma ranked 5th out of 17 companies higher than its equivalent performance among all patient groups from different therapy areas familiar with LEO Pharma.

Six companies Amgen, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Roche, Sanofi, and Tevawere all positioned more highly for corporate reputation in 2016 by their skin-conditions patient-group partners than by the skin-conditions patient groups which merely claimed familiarity with the companies.





