Global 1,4-butanediol (BDO) Market 2017-2021 with Focus on the Chinese Industry

Spurred by downstream demand, global BDO capacity enlarged steadily in recent years and reached 3,990kt/a in 2016, with a CAGR of 13.5% during 2010-2016. However, saturating of BDO demand in American and European markets will retard expansion of BDO capacity worldwide. It is predicted that global BDO capacity will grow at a pace of 3%-6% during 2017-2021.

Global BDO capacity largely lies in Asia, especially in China which seized 2,079kt/a BDO capacity (a 52.1% share of global total) in 2016, with a CAGR of 35.3% during 2010-2016, being the key contributor to global BDO capacity growth. Nevertheless, most Chinese players have been in the red for a long time for excessive expansion of BDO capacity in China further intensified oversupply in the market and slowdown of downstream demand growth led to operating rate below 50%. As a result, China's BDO capacity expansion will gear down with a growth rate of 5%-8% during 2017-2021.

Global BDO market has a relatively stable competitive pattern and a high concentration due to high technical barriers and limited sources of raw materials. Main producers include: foreign companies such as BASF, LyondellBasell and ISP; Taiwan-based Dairen Chemical and Nan Ya Plastics; Markor Chem, Xinjiang Tianye, Shanxi Sanwei, etc. in Mainland China. As of June 2017, the world's top3 players by capacity were BASF, Dairen Chemical and Markor Chem, together sharing 39.0% of global total capacity.

China's BDO price presented a fluctuating downtrend due to overcapacity in recent years. The price did not pick up until the end of 2016, and returned to the level of 2014 (around RMB12,200/ton) in June 2017. Tight supply constituted the main reason for recovery in price: explosion of an abandoned catalytic storage tank of SINOPEC Great Wall Energy and Chemical, halted production of the company's BDO plants for almost three months in the second half of 2016; Markor Chem and Xinjiang Tianye then stopped production and overhauled their BDO plants in succession.

By downstream application, PTMEG, PBT and GBL took up 92% of total BDO demand in China in 2016, of which PTMEG had the biggest demand, a 43% share of the total. Pulled by capacity expansion, PTMEG's demand for BDO will grow at a rate of about 10% during 2017-2021.

Key Topics Covered:





1 Profile of BDO



2 Overview of Global BDO Industry



3 Overview of China BDO Industry



4 Status Quo of Upstream Sectors



5 Development of BDO Downstream Sectors



6 Major Overseas BDO Manufacturers



7 Major BDO Manufacturers in Mainland China



Companies Mentioned



Ashland

BASF

Dairen Chemical

Fujian Meizhouwan

Guodian Younglight

Henan Kaixiang

Hengyuan Coal Industry and Electricity Power

HNCC

Inner Mongolia Zhongyuan

Jianfeng Chemical

Jiangshan Chemical

LyondellBasell

Markor Chem

Nan Ya Plastics

Nanjing Bluestar

Shaanxi BDO

Shaanxi Ronghe Chemical

Shandong Weijiao

Shanxi Sanwei

Sichuan Tianhua

Sinopec Sichuan Vinylon Works

Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre

Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Chemical Industry Joint Stock

Xinjiang Guotai Xinhua Mining

Xinjiang Tianye

Yanchang Petroleum

Yunnan Yunwei

Zhongjia Huachen Energy

