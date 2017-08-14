The "The Corporate Reputation of Pharma Companies, 2016: from the Perspective of 251 Cancer Patient Groups 3rd Edition" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

These results are derived from a global review of pharma's corporate reputation (conducted November 2016 to early-February 2017).

The cancer results form the opinions of 251 patient groups with an interest in cancer: 4 came from Africa; 16 from Asia; 157 from Europe (of which 27 were based in Eastern Europe); 20 came from Latin America; 5 from the Middle East; 48 came from North America (12 from Canada, and 36 from the USA). One cancer patient group did not specify its country headquarters.

28 pharma companies are included in this 2016 cancer analysis:

Allergan (new to the cancer analysis)

Amgen

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

Bayer

Biogen

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Celgene

Eisai

Eli Lilly (Lilly)

Ferring

Gilead Sciences

GSK

Ipsen

Janssen

LEO Pharma

Merck Co

Merck KGaA

Novartis

Pfizer

Roche

Sandoz

Sanofi

Shire (now includes Baxalta)

Takeda

Teva





The 28 companies were chosen because a minimum of 19 cancer patient groups declared familiarity with them.

THE QUESTIONNAIRE

Industry-wide questions:

How the pharma industry's corporate reputation compares with that of other healthcare industries.

How the pharma industry's corporate reputation has changed over the past five years.

How good or bad the pharma industry is at various activities of relevance to patients and patient groups.





7 indicators show the corporate reputation of individual pharma companies:

Patient centricity. Information for patients. Patient safety. Usefulness of products. Transparency. Integrity. Patient-group relationships (new for 2016)



INDUSTRY-WIDE FINDINGS

In 2016, as many as 49% of cancer patient groups thought that the pharma industry had an Excellent or Good corporate reputation, compared with just 38% of patient groups from all therapy areas.

The 2016 results represent pharma's highest positive approval rating among cancer patient groups since 2013.

Cancer patient groups ranked the pharma industry 3rd in 2016 among eight healthcare-industry sectors for having an Excellent or Good corporate reputation. By contrast, patient groups from all geographic areas ranked pharma 5th in 2016.

Cancer patient groups were also positive about the industry's levels of innovation, and about its ability to create high-quality cancer products, with almost three quarters of the 251 cancer patient groups describing pharma as Excellent or Good at these two activities in 2016.

However, the pharmaceutical industry was marked down by cancer patient groups for its other activities, most notably, fair pricing. Just 7% of the 251 cancer patient groups called pharma Excellent or Good at this activity in 2016. When respondent cancer patient groups were asked to single out the one activity most likely to help the pharma industry improve its corporate reputation, fair pricing came top.





PHARMA COMPANIES and CANCER PATIENT GROUPS

The company with which cancer patient groups were most familiar in 2016 was Novartis (79% of respondent cancer patient groups were familiar with the company), followed by Roche (75%), and Pfizer (72%).





INDIVIDUAL COMPANY CANCER FINDINGS

Roche ranked overall 1st in 2016 for corporate reputation among the 188 respondent cancer patient groups familiar with the company.

Roche also ranked 1st in 2016 for six of the seven indicators of corporate reputation. The exception was patient-group relations, for which it ranked 2nd.

Novartis was ranked 1st in 2016 for its patient-group relationships by the 199 respondent cancer patient groups familiar with the company.





HIGHS and LOWS CANCER

If the cancer corporate-reputation results for 2016 (28 pharma companies analysed) are compared with those of 2015 (31 pharma companies analysed) using a standardised index the Patient Corporate Reputation Index (PCRI) findings show the biggest jumps up the cancer rankings were for:

Eisai, which ranked 16th overall in 2016 (compared with 29th in 2015).

Bristol-Myers Squibb, which ranked 7th overall in 2016 (compared with 16th in 2015).

Shire, which ranked 17th overall in 2016 (compared with 27th in 2015).





