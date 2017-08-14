WEST CHESTER, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/14/17 -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), the premier provider of asset and non-asset based transportation and supply chain solutions in the Northeast, has been recognized as the leading Northeast/Mid-Atlantic regional LTL carrier in Logistics Management Magazine's 2017 Quest for Quality Awards. For more than three decades, this merit and performance-based industry award has determined the top logistics and transportation service providers based on reader surveys regarding customer satisfaction and performance excellence.

"Every year, we set aggressive customer service goals and then strive to meet and surpass these goals throughout the year. Being recognized as the top LTL carrier in the Northeast by the readership of Logistics Management is a testament to the hard work we've achieved as a company to improve quality across the board," said Randy Swart, COO at A. Duie Pyle. "It's an honor to be recognized by the shipping community, and we are sincerely appreciative of their vote of confidence year after year."

Long-time partners of A. Duie Pyle, Dayton Freight Lines and Southeastern Freight Lines also earned high rankings in the Midwest/North Central Regional LTL and South/South Central Regional LTL categories. "We're grateful to work with such outstanding partners who deliver high quality results and exceed our customers' expectations," added Swart.

The Logistics Management Quest for Quality survey is the only survey of its kind on the market, gathering readers' reviews on carriers, third-party logistics (3PLs) and service providers on key service indicators such as on-time performance, value, information technology, customer service and equipment and operations. For more than three decades, Logistics Management's Quest for Quality Survey has been regarded as the most important measure of customer satisfaction and performance excellence in the transportation and logistics industry.

For more information on A. Duie Pyle, visit www.aduiepyle.com.

About A. Duie Pyle

A. Duie Pyle is the Northeast's premier transportation and logistics provider with extended Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) service coverage through established partnerships into the Southeast, Midwest and Canada. A family-owned and operated business for more than 93 years, A. Duie Pyle provides a range of integrated transportation and distribution services supported by 22 LTL and TL service centers and nine warehouses strategically located throughout the Northeast region. Through its Customized Solutions Group, Pyle provides a variety of asset and non-asset based services, including Custom Dedicated fleet operations, integrated Warehousing & Distribution services through more than 2.2 million square feet of public and contract warehousing space, and specialized truckload services through its Brokerage and Truckload Solutions.

