Navig8 Chemical Tankers Inc. Reports Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2017

LONDON, Aug. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Navig8 Chemical Tankers Inc. (the "Company") (N-OTC: CHEMS), an international shipping company focused on the transportation of chemicals, today announced its unaudited financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017.
Highlights
- Generated revenue of $38.4 million and net loss of $3.6 million, or $0.09 per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2017.
- Continued growth of the Company's operating fleet with the delivery of two 25,000 DWT stainless steel chemical tankers, Navig8 Spica and Navig8 Sceptrum.
- Entered into sale and leaseback agreements for four 25,000 DWT stainless steel chemical tankers for net proceeds of approximately $141 million.
- Increased vessel operating days by 41.5% to 2,689 for the three months ended June 30, 2017 compared to the same period in the prior year
"The chemical tanker market has stabilized since the start of the year, albeit at relatively low levels, after weakening throughout 2016," said Nicolas Busch, Chief Executive Officer of Navig8 Chemical Tankers, Inc. "Global fleet growth has outpaced demand growth, although this is expected to change as supply growth for large chemical tankers is forecast to slow significantly over the next 12 months. The demand environment is also positive as forecasted growth is dominated by longer haul trades with strong growth in methanol imports into China."
Fleet Update
The Company has entered into contracts to acquire 32 modern, fuel-efficient newbuilding chemical tankers. As of the date of this press release, 31 of these vessels have been delivered and are in operation. The remaining vessel is scheduled to be delivered in the third quarter of 2017. Upon their respective deliveries, the Company's vessels have and will be deployed in commercial pools managed by the Navig8 Group, including the Chronos8, Delta8 and Stainless8 pools. The Company's newbuilding fleet is composed of:
Eighteen IMO2 37,000 DWT Interline-coated tankers built at Hyundai Mipo, Korea ("A-Class vessels"), all of which have been delivered and have been deployed in the Delta8 pool.
Four IMO2 49,000 DWT Interline-coated medium range tankers ("T-Class vessels") built at STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. ("STX"), all of which have been delivered and have been deployed in the Chronos8 pool.
Two IMO2 49,000 DWT Epoxy-coated medium range tankers built at Hyundai, Vinashin ("V-Class vessels"). Both V-Class vessels were delivered to the Company on bareboat charters in the first quarter of 2015; the Company purchased one of these vessels in December 2015 and the other in March 2016 pursuant to purchase obligations. The V-Class vessels are currently deployed in the Chronos8 pool.
Six IMO2 25,000 DWT stainless steel tankers built at Kitanihon Shipbuilding Co. Ltd ("Kitanihon") and two IMO2 25,000 DWT stainless steel tankers built at Fukuoka (Japan) (together, "S-Class vessels"). The S-Class vessels will be deployed in the Stainless8 pool. The Company took delivery of its final S-Class vessel built at Kitanihon, Navig8 Sceptrum, in May 2017. The Company took delivery of its first S-Class vessel built at Fukuoka, Navig8 Spica, in May 2017 and expects the final S-Class vessel to be delivered in August 2017. The Navig8 Spica is the first of two vessels to be delivered under the sale and leaseback arrangements entered into with subsidiaries of SBI Holdings, Inc ("SBI") announced on May 19, 2017.
Financing Update
On May 19, 2017, the Company announced that it had entered into a second sale and leaseback transaction with SBI for two 25,000 DWT stainless steel chemical tankers (the "SBI Vessels") being built by Fukuoka. BNP Paribas and Crédit Agricole are providing debt financing to SBI in connection with the transaction.
Under the agreements, the SBI Vessels will be purchased by SBI from the Company on their respective deliveries from Fukuoka. The Company has entered into eleven and half year bareboat charters for the SBI Vessels, commencing at the time of their deliveries. The Company has purchase options to re-acquire the SBI Vessels during the charter period, with the first such option exercisable on or around the fifth anniversary of each vessel delivery. The net proceeds (after sellers credit) from the transaction to the Company will be USD 74 million.
On May 31, 2017, the Company announced that it had entered into sale and leaseback agreements with CMB Financial Leasing Co. Ltd. ("CMB") for two of the Company's 25,000 DWT Stainless Steel Chemical Tankers, Navig8 Saiph and Navig8 Sceptrum (the "CMB Vessels"). The net proceeds (after sellers credit) from the transaction was approximately $65.2 million. A portion of the proceeds was utilized to repay existing loans used to finance the CMB Vessels' newbuilding contracts under the bank loan facility announced by the Company on November 3, 2016.
The Company has entered into 7-year bareboat charters with CMB for the Vessels. The Company has purchase options to re-acquire the CMB Vessels during the charter period, with the first such option exercisable on the third anniversary of the date of delivery of each vessel to CMB, and obligations to repurchase the CMB Vessels at the end of the bareboat period.
Results for the three months ended June 30, 2017
For the three months ended June 30, 2017, the Company reported net loss of $3.6 million, or $0.09 per share, compared to the net income of $9.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2016. The decrease in net income is mainly attributable to lower gross average daily time charter equivalent ("TCE")1 rates achieved in the three months ended June 30, 2017 compared to the same period in prior year.
Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2017 was $38.4 million, compared to revenue of $39.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2016. The total number of vessel operating days for the three months ended June 30, 2017 increased by 789 to 2,689 compared to the same period in the prior year.
The TCE rates earned by the A-Class, V-Class, T-Class and S-Class vessels for the three months ended June 30, 2017, were $14,135, $14,016, $15,406 and $16,608 per day, respectively. The A-Class, V-Class, T-Class and S-Class vessels earned $21,822, $19,979, $21,194 and $18,194 per day, respectively, during the same period in the prior year. The Company had 31 vessels operating during the three months ended June 30, 2017, all of which operate in pools from which they derive TCE revenue.
Vessel operating expenses were $17.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017, an increase of $5.7 million from the three months ended June 30, 2016, when the Company had only taken delivery of 22 vessels compared to 31 vessels at June 30, 2017. Average fleet operating costs per day, including technical management fees, were approximately $5,900 per day for the three months ended June 30, 2017, which is approximately $380 per day higher than the average fleet operating costs per day during the three months ended June 30, 2016.
Depreciation expense for the three months ended June 30, 2017 was $11.5 million, an increase of $3.8 million compared to the three months ended June 30, 2016. The Company begins to depreciate vessels in its newbuilding fleet as they are delivered.
General and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2017, were $1.6 million, materially unchanged from the three months ended June 30, 2016.
Interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2017 was $11.8 million, an increase of $2.2 million from $9.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2016 when the Company had only taken delivery of 22 of the vessels in its newbuilding program.
1 Time charter equivalent, a non-US GAAP measure, is vessel revenues less voyage expenses (including bunkers and port charges but excluding pool commission).
Conference Call
On Tuesday, August 15, 2017 at 2:00PM GMT, the Company's management team will host a conference call to discuss its results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017.
Participant should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following number: 0800 279 9489 (UK Toll Free Dial In) or +44 (0) 2075 441 375 (Standard International Dial In). Please inform the operator you wish to listen to the Navig8 Chemical Tankers Inc. conference call.
A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until August 22, 2017 by dialing +1 412 317 0088 (Standard International Dial In) and using access code 10110994.
Slides and Webcast
There will also be a live webcast of the conference call and slide presentation, available through the Company's website (www.navig8chemicaltankers.com). Participants on the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes before the start of the webcast.
About Navig8 Chemical Tankers Inc.
Navig8 Chemical Tankers Inc. was established in 2013 as a joint venture between the Navig8 Group and funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management to capitalize on significant structural changes in the petrochemical industry and the continuing development of long-haul chemical trades. Its best-in-class newbuilding fleet is comprised exclusively of large, fuel-efficient vessels with modern eco-designs to take greatest advantage of these shifts. The fully delivered fleet will feature a complementary mix of primarily Interline-coated and stainless steel vessels that are capable of servicing the full range of conventional and specialized chemicals cargoes.
The Company has taken delivery of 31 chemical carriers and anticipates delivery of its full 32-vessel fleet in the third quarter of 2017. The Company's fleet is contracted to operate in various chemical tanker pools managed by the Navig8 Group, the world's largest independent pool and commercial management company.
Navig8 Chemical Tankers Inc. is listed on the Norwegian OTC market under the symbol CHEMS.
Visit our website: www.navig8chemicaltankers.com
NAVIG8 CHEMICAL TANKERS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
OTHER OPERATING DATA
(Unaudited)
Second Quarter 2017
First Quarter 2017
37k dwt
("A-Class")
49k dwt
("V-Class")
49k dwt
("T-Class")
25k dwt
("S-Class")
37k dwt
("A-Class")
49k dwt
("V-Class")
49k dwt
("T-Class")
25k dwt
("S-Class")
Vessels on the water at the end of the period
18
2
4
7
18
2
4
5
Total operating days
1,606
182
364
537
1,602
179
360
436
Average distributed Gross TCE in $ / day
14,135
14,016
15,406
16,608
15,326
14,330
15,725
14,688
Average OPEX in $ / day
6,055
5,832
5,520
5,672
5,890
6,210
5,823
5,855
NAVIG8 CHEMICAL TANKERS INC AND SUBSIDIARIES
For the three months ended 30 June
For the six months ended 30 June
All in US$000, unless otherwise stated
2017
2016
2017
2016
Operating revenue
Vessel revenue
38,431
39,923
76,293
76,450
Operating expenses
Vessel expenses
(17,105)
(11,401)
(33,023)
(22,685)
Depreciation and amortization
(11,487)
(7,656)
(22,388)
(14,937)
General and administrative expenses
(1,645)
(1,634)
(3,250)
(3,415)
Total operating expenses
$(30,237)
$(20,691)
$(58,661)
$(41,037)
Net operating income/(loss)
$8,194
$19,232
$17,632
$35,413
Financial Items
Interest income
8
5
14
16
Interest expense and finance costs
(11,770)
(9,608)
(22,392)
(15,394)
Other financial items
(6)
(1)
(14)
(8)
Net financial items
$(11,768)
$(9,604)
$(22,392)
$(15,386)
Net income/(loss)
$(3,574)
$9,628
$(4,760)
$20,027
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$(0.09)
$0.25
$(0.12)
$0.52
Diluted
$(0.09)
$0.25
$(0.12)
$0.52
EBITDA:
Net income/(loss)
$(3,574)
$9,628
$(4,760)
$20,027
Depreciation and amortization
11,487
7,656
22,388
14,937
Interest income
(8)
(5)
(14)
(16)
Interest expense
11,770
9,608
22,392
15,394
Other financial items
6
1
14
8
EBITDA
$19,681
$26,888
$40,020
$50,350
NAVIG8 CHEMICAL TANKERS INC AND SUBSIDIARIES
All in US$000, unless otherwise stated
As at 30 June
As at 31 December
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
26,882
28,686
Trade receivables
23,381
23,256
Prepaid expenses and other assets
15,466
14,391
Inventories
3,095
3,008
Total current assets
$68,824
$69,341
Non-current assets
Restricted cash
18,200
17,430
Vessels, net
1,158,620
1,049,917
Vessels under construction
17,453
51,474
Total non-current assets
$1,194,273
$1,118,821
Total assets
$1,263,097
$1,188,162
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities
Current portion of loans
63,826
46,138
Accounts payables and accrued expenses
6,939
14,645
Total current liabilities
$70,765
$60,783
Non-current liabilities
Long-term loans, net of unamortised debt
757,438
688,216
Accrued expenses
673
183
Total non-current liabilities
$758,111
$688,399
Total liabilities
$828,876
$749,182
Shareholders' equity
385
385
Common stock; $0.01 par value per share; 38,489,108 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2017 (December 31, 2016: 38,489,108)
Paid-in capital
403,641
403,641
Retained earnings / (deficit)
30,195
34,954
Total shareholders' equity
$434,221
$438,980
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$1,263,097
$1,188,162
NAVIG8 CHEMICAL TANKERS INC AND SUBSIDIARIES
For the six months ended 30 June
All in US$000, unless otherwise stated
2017
2016
Operating activities:
Net income / (loss)
(4,760)
20,027
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation of vessels
22,388
14,937
Net debt extinguishment costs
(23)
-
Amortisation of deferred financing charges
747
3,273
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Trade receivables
(124)
(3,643)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(1,075)
(1,252)
Inventories
(88)
(431)
Accounts payables and accrued expenses
(891)
2,325
Net cash provided by operating activities
$16,174
$35,236
Investing activities
Changes in restricted cash
(770)
(930)
Payments for vessels under construction
(103,338)
(120,736)
Payments for vessels, capital lease
-
(50)
Payments for vessels
(169)
(162)
Net cash used in investing activities
$(104,277)
$(121,878)
Financing activities
Proceeds from loans, net of debt issuance costs
163,519
212,004
Repayment of loans
(77,220)
(76,053)
Payment of obligation under capital lease
-
(36,149)
Net cash provided by financing activities
$86,299
$99,802
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(1,804)
13,160
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
28,686
18,438
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$26,882
$31,598
Fleet List as of August 14, 2017
Name
DWT
Yard
Built
Status
Delivered Vessels
1
Navig8 Victoria
49,000
Hyundai Vinashin
Q1 2015
Delivered
2
Navig8 Violette
49,000
Hyundai Vinashin
Q1 2015
Delivered
3
Navig8 Almandine
37,000
Hyundai Mipo
Q1 2015
Delivered
4
Navig8 Amber
37,000
Hyundai Mipo
Q1 2015
Delivered
5
Navig8 Amethyst
37,000
Hyundai Mipo
Q1 2015
Delivered
6
Navig8 Ametrine
37,000
Hyundai Mipo
Q2 2015
Delivered
7
Navig8 Aventurine
37,000
Hyundai Mipo
Q2 2015
Delivered
8
Navig8 Andesine
37,000
Hyundai Mipo
Q2 2015
Delivered
9
Navig8 Aronaldo
37,000
Hyundai Mipo
Q2 2015
Delivered
10
Navig8 Aquamarine
37,000
Hyundai Mipo
Q2 2015
Delivered
11
Navig8 Amazonite
37,000
Hyundai Mipo
Q2 2015
Delivered
12
Navig8 Amessi
37,000
Hyundai Mipo
Q3 2015
Delivered
13
Navig8 Ammolite
37,000
Hyundai Mipo
Q3 2015
Delivered
14
Navig8 Axinite
37,000
Hyundai Mipo
Q3 2015
Delivered
15
Navig8 Azotic
37,000
Hyundai Mipo
Q3 2015
Delivered
16
Navig8 Adamite
37,000
Hyundai Mipo
Q3 2015
Delivered
17
Navig8 Azurite
37,000
Hyundai Mipo
Q3 2015
Delivered
18
Navig8 Aragonite
37,000
Hyundai Mipo
Q4 2015
Delivered
19
Navig8 Alabaster
37,000
Hyundai Mipo
Q4 2015
Delivered
20
Navig8 Achroite
37,000
Hyundai Mipo
Q1 2016
Delivered
21
Navig8 Turquoise
49,000
STX
Q2 2016
Delivered
22
Navig8 Sirius
25,000
Kitanihon
Q2 2016
Delivered
23
Navig8 Topaz
49,000
STX
Q3 2016
Delivered
24
Navig8 Sky
25,000
Kitanihon
Q3 2016
Delivered
25
Navig8 Tourmaline
49,000
STX
Q4 2016
Delivered
26
Navig8 Spark
25,000
Kitanihon
Q4 2016
Delivered
27
Navig8 Stellar
25,000
Kitanihon
Q4 2016
Delivered
28
Navig8 Tanzanite
49,000
STX
Q4 2016
Delivered
29
Navig8 Saiph
25,000
Kitanihon
Q1 2017
Delivered
30
Navig8 Sceptrum
25,000
Kitanihon
Q2 2017
Delivered
31
Navig8 Spica
25,000
Fukuoka
Q2 2017
Delivered
Newbuildings
1
Navig8 Sol
25,000
Fukuoka
Q3 2017
On order
