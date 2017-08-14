Navig8 Chemical Tankers Inc. Reports Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2017

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA) OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

LONDON, Aug. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Navig8 Chemical Tankers Inc. (the "Company") (N-OTC: CHEMS), an international shipping company focused on the transportation of chemicals, today announced its unaudited financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017.

Highlights

Generated revenue of $38.4 million and net loss of $3.6 million , or $0.09 per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2017 .

and net loss of , or per share, for the three months ended . Continued growth of the Company's operating fleet with the delivery of two 25,000 DWT stainless steel chemical tankers, Navig8 Spica and Navig8 Sceptrum .

and . Entered into sale and leaseback agreements for four 25,000 DWT stainless steel chemical tankers for net proceeds of approximately $141 million .

. Increased vessel operating days by 41.5% to 2,689 for the three months ended June 30, 2017 compared to the same period in the prior year

"The chemical tanker market has stabilized since the start of the year, albeit at relatively low levels, after weakening throughout 2016," said Nicolas Busch, Chief Executive Officer of Navig8 Chemical Tankers, Inc. "Global fleet growth has outpaced demand growth, although this is expected to change as supply growth for large chemical tankers is forecast to slow significantly over the next 12 months. The demand environment is also positive as forecasted growth is dominated by longer haul trades with strong growth in methanol imports into China."

Fleet Update

The Company has entered into contracts to acquire 32 modern, fuel-efficient newbuilding chemical tankers. As of the date of this press release, 31 of these vessels have been delivered and are in operation. The remaining vessel is scheduled to be delivered in the third quarter of 2017. Upon their respective deliveries, the Company's vessels have and will be deployed in commercial pools managed by the Navig8 Group, including the Chronos8, Delta8 and Stainless8 pools. The Company's newbuilding fleet is composed of:

Eighteen IMO2 37,000 DWT Interline-coated tankers built at Hyundai Mipo, Korea ("A-Class vessels"), all of which have been delivered and have been deployed in the Delta8 pool.

Four IMO2 49,000 DWT Interline-coated medium range tankers ("T-Class vessels") built at STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. ("STX"), all of which have been delivered and have been deployed in the Chronos8 pool.

Two IMO2 49,000 DWT Epoxy-coated medium range tankers built at Hyundai, Vinashin ("V-Class vessels"). Both V-Class vessels were delivered to the Company on bareboat charters in the first quarter of 2015; the Company purchased one of these vessels in December 2015 and the other in March 2016 pursuant to purchase obligations. The V-Class vessels are currently deployed in the Chronos8 pool.

Six IMO2 25,000 DWT stainless steel tankers built at Kitanihon Shipbuilding Co. Ltd ("Kitanihon") and two IMO2 25,000 DWT stainless steel tankers built at Fukuoka (Japan) (together, "S-Class vessels"). The S-Class vessels will be deployed in the Stainless8 pool. The Company took delivery of its final S-Class vessel built at Kitanihon, Navig8 Sceptrum, in May 2017. The Company took delivery of its first S-Class vessel built at Fukuoka, Navig8 Spica, in May 2017 and expects the final S-Class vessel to be delivered in August 2017. The Navig8 Spica is the first of two vessels to be delivered under the sale and leaseback arrangements entered into with subsidiaries of SBI Holdings, Inc ("SBI") announced on May 19, 2017.

Financing Update

On May 19, 2017, the Company announced that it had entered into a second sale and leaseback transaction with SBI for two 25,000 DWT stainless steel chemical tankers (the "SBI Vessels") being built by Fukuoka. BNP Paribas and Crédit Agricole are providing debt financing to SBI in connection with the transaction.

Under the agreements, the SBI Vessels will be purchased by SBI from the Company on their respective deliveries from Fukuoka. The Company has entered into eleven and half year bareboat charters for the SBI Vessels, commencing at the time of their deliveries. The Company has purchase options to re-acquire the SBI Vessels during the charter period, with the first such option exercisable on or around the fifth anniversary of each vessel delivery. The net proceeds (after sellers credit) from the transaction to the Company will be USD 74 million.

On May 31, 2017, the Company announced that it had entered into sale and leaseback agreements with CMB Financial Leasing Co. Ltd. ("CMB") for two of the Company's 25,000 DWT Stainless Steel Chemical Tankers, Navig8 Saiph and Navig8 Sceptrum (the "CMB Vessels"). The net proceeds (after sellers credit) from the transaction was approximately $65.2 million. A portion of the proceeds was utilized to repay existing loans used to finance the CMB Vessels' newbuilding contracts under the bank loan facility announced by the Company on November 3, 2016.

The Company has entered into 7-year bareboat charters with CMB for the Vessels. The Company has purchase options to re-acquire the CMB Vessels during the charter period, with the first such option exercisable on the third anniversary of the date of delivery of each vessel to CMB, and obligations to repurchase the CMB Vessels at the end of the bareboat period.

Results for the three months ended June 30, 2017

For the three months ended June 30, 2017, the Company reported net loss of $3.6 million, or $0.09 per share, compared to the net income of $9.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2016. The decrease in net income is mainly attributable to lower gross average daily time charter equivalent ("TCE")1 rates achieved in the three months ended June 30, 2017 compared to the same period in prior year.

Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2017 was $38.4 million, compared to revenue of $39.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2016. The total number of vessel operating days for the three months ended June 30, 2017 increased by 789 to 2,689 compared to the same period in the prior year.

The TCE rates earned by the A-Class, V-Class, T-Class and S-Class vessels for the three months ended June 30, 2017, were $14,135, $14,016, $15,406 and $16,608 per day, respectively. The A-Class, V-Class, T-Class and S-Class vessels earned $21,822, $19,979, $21,194 and $18,194 per day, respectively, during the same period in the prior year. The Company had 31 vessels operating during the three months ended June 30, 2017, all of which operate in pools from which they derive TCE revenue.

Vessel operating expenses were $17.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017, an increase of $5.7 million from the three months ended June 30, 2016, when the Company had only taken delivery of 22 vessels compared to 31 vessels at June 30, 2017. Average fleet operating costs per day, including technical management fees, were approximately $5,900 per day for the three months ended June 30, 2017, which is approximately $380 per day higher than the average fleet operating costs per day during the three months ended June 30, 2016.

Depreciation expense for the three months ended June 30, 2017 was $11.5 million, an increase of $3.8 million compared to the three months ended June 30, 2016. The Company begins to depreciate vessels in its newbuilding fleet as they are delivered.

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2017, were $1.6 million, materially unchanged from the three months ended June 30, 2016.

Interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2017 was $11.8 million, an increase of $2.2 million from $9.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2016 when the Company had only taken delivery of 22 of the vessels in its newbuilding program.

1 Time charter equivalent, a non-US GAAP measure, is vessel revenues less voyage expenses (including bunkers and port charges but excluding pool commission).

About Navig8 Chemical Tankers Inc.

Navig8 Chemical Tankers Inc. was established in 2013 as a joint venture between the Navig8 Group and funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management to capitalize on significant structural changes in the petrochemical industry and the continuing development of long-haul chemical trades. Its best-in-class newbuilding fleet is comprised exclusively of large, fuel-efficient vessels with modern eco-designs to take greatest advantage of these shifts. The fully delivered fleet will feature a complementary mix of primarily Interline-coated and stainless steel vessels that are capable of servicing the full range of conventional and specialized chemicals cargoes.

The Company has taken delivery of 31 chemical carriers and anticipates delivery of its full 32-vessel fleet in the third quarter of 2017. The Company's fleet is contracted to operate in various chemical tanker pools managed by the Navig8 Group, the world's largest independent pool and commercial management company.

Navig8 Chemical Tankers Inc. is listed on the Norwegian OTC market under the symbol CHEMS.

Visit our website: www.navig8chemicaltankers.com









NAVIG8 CHEMICAL TANKERS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES OTHER OPERATING DATA (Unaudited)



Second Quarter 2017 First Quarter 2017

37k dwt

HMD

Vessels ("A-Class") 49k dwt

Vinashin

Vessels ("V-Class") 49k dwt

STX

Vessels ("T-Class") 25k dwt

Kitanihon

/ Fukuoka

Vessels ("S-Class") 37k dwt

HMD

Vessels ("A-Class") 49k dwt

Vinashin

Vessels ("V-Class") 49k dwt

STX

Vessels ("T-Class") 25k dwt

Kitanihon

/ Fukuoka

Vessels ("S-Class") Vessels on the water at the end of the period 18 2 4 7 18 2 4 5 Total operating days 1,606 182 364 537 1,602 179 360 436 Average distributed Gross TCE in $ / day 14,135 14,016 15,406 16,608 15,326 14,330 15,725 14,688 Average OPEX in $ / day 6,055 5,832 5,520 5,672 5,890 6,210 5,823 5,855

NAVIG8 CHEMICAL TANKERS INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)











For the three months ended 30 June For the six months ended 30 June All in US$000, unless otherwise stated 2017 2016 2017 2016 Operating revenue







Vessel revenue 38,431 39,923 76,293 76,450









Operating expenses







Vessel expenses (17,105) (11,401) (33,023) (22,685) Depreciation and amortization (11,487) (7,656) (22,388) (14,937) General and administrative expenses (1,645) (1,634) (3,250) (3,415) Total operating expenses $(30,237) $(20,691) $(58,661) $(41,037) Net operating income/(loss) $8,194 $19,232 $17,632 $35,413









Financial Items







Interest income 8 5 14 16 Interest expense and finance costs (11,770) (9,608) (22,392) (15,394) Other financial items (6) (1) (14) (8) Net financial items $(11,768) $(9,604) $(22,392) $(15,386) Net income/(loss) $(3,574) $9,628 $(4,760) $20,027



















Earnings per common share:







Basic $(0.09) $0.25 $(0.12) $0.52 Diluted $(0.09) $0.25 $(0.12) $0.52









EBITDA:







Net income/(loss) $(3,574) $9,628 $(4,760) $20,027 Depreciation and amortization 11,487 7,656 22,388 14,937 Interest income (8) (5) (14) (16) Interest expense 11,770 9,608 22,392 15,394 Other financial items 6 1 14 8 EBITDA $19,681 $26,888 $40,020 $50,350

NAVIG8 CHEMICAL TANKERS INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)





All in US$000, unless otherwise stated As at 30 June

2017 As at 31 December

2016 Assets









Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 26,882 28,686 Trade receivables 23,381 23,256 Prepaid expenses and other assets 15,466 14,391 Inventories 3,095 3,008 Total current assets $68,824 $69,341





Non-current assets



Restricted cash 18,200 17,430 Vessels, net 1,158,620 1,049,917 Vessels under construction 17,453 51,474 Total non-current assets $1,194,273 $1,118,821





Total assets $1,263,097 $1,188,162





Liabilities and shareholders' equity









Current liabilities



Current portion of loans 63,826 46,138 Accounts payables and accrued expenses 6,939 14,645 Total current liabilities $70,765 $60,783





Non-current liabilities



Long-term loans, net of unamortised debt

issuance cost 757,438 688,216





Accrued expenses 673 183 Total non-current liabilities $758,111 $688,399 Total liabilities $828,876 $749,182





Shareholders' equity





385 385 Common stock; $0.01 par value per share; 38,489,108 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2017 (December 31, 2016: 38,489,108) Paid-in capital 403,641 403,641 Retained earnings / (deficit) 30,195 34,954 Total shareholders' equity $434,221 $438,980





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $1,263,097 $1,188,162

NAVIG8 CHEMICAL TANKERS INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)





For the six months ended 30 June All in US$000, unless otherwise stated 2017 2016 Operating activities:



Net income / (loss) (4,760) 20,027 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:



Depreciation of vessels 22,388 14,937 Net debt extinguishment costs (23) - Amortisation of deferred financing charges 747 3,273 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



Trade receivables (124) (3,643) Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,075) (1,252) Inventories (88) (431) Accounts payables and accrued expenses (891) 2,325 Net cash provided by operating activities $16,174 $35,236





Investing activities



Changes in restricted cash (770) (930) Payments for vessels under construction (103,338) (120,736) Payments for vessels, capital lease - (50) Payments for vessels (169) (162) Net cash used in investing activities $(104,277) $(121,878)





Financing activities



Proceeds from loans, net of debt issuance costs 163,519 212,004 Repayment of loans (77,220) (76,053) Payment of obligation under capital lease - (36,149) Net cash provided by financing activities $86,299 $99,802





Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (1,804) 13,160 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 28,686 18,438 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $26,882 $31,598

Fleet List as of August 14, 2017





























Name DWT

Yard Built Status



Delivered Vessels











1 Navig8 Victoria 49,000

Hyundai Vinashin Q1 2015 Delivered

2 Navig8 Violette 49,000

Hyundai Vinashin Q1 2015 Delivered

3 Navig8 Almandine 37,000

Hyundai Mipo Q1 2015 Delivered

4 Navig8 Amber 37,000

Hyundai Mipo Q1 2015 Delivered

5 Navig8 Amethyst 37,000

Hyundai Mipo Q1 2015 Delivered

6 Navig8 Ametrine 37,000

Hyundai Mipo Q2 2015 Delivered

7 Navig8 Aventurine 37,000

Hyundai Mipo Q2 2015 Delivered

8 Navig8 Andesine 37,000

Hyundai Mipo Q2 2015 Delivered

9 Navig8 Aronaldo 37,000

Hyundai Mipo Q2 2015 Delivered

10 Navig8 Aquamarine 37,000

Hyundai Mipo Q2 2015 Delivered

11 Navig8 Amazonite 37,000

Hyundai Mipo Q2 2015 Delivered

12 Navig8 Amessi 37,000

Hyundai Mipo Q3 2015 Delivered

13 Navig8 Ammolite 37,000

Hyundai Mipo Q3 2015 Delivered

14 Navig8 Axinite 37,000

Hyundai Mipo Q3 2015 Delivered

15 Navig8 Azotic 37,000

Hyundai Mipo Q3 2015 Delivered

16 Navig8 Adamite 37,000

Hyundai Mipo Q3 2015 Delivered

17 Navig8 Azurite 37,000

Hyundai Mipo Q3 2015 Delivered

18 Navig8 Aragonite 37,000

Hyundai Mipo Q4 2015 Delivered

19 Navig8 Alabaster 37,000

Hyundai Mipo Q4 2015 Delivered

20 Navig8 Achroite 37,000

Hyundai Mipo Q1 2016 Delivered

21 Navig8 Turquoise 49,000

STX Q2 2016 Delivered

22 Navig8 Sirius 25,000

Kitanihon Q2 2016 Delivered

23 Navig8 Topaz 49,000

STX Q3 2016 Delivered

24 Navig8 Sky 25,000

Kitanihon Q3 2016 Delivered

25 Navig8 Tourmaline 49,000

STX Q4 2016 Delivered

26 Navig8 Spark 25,000

Kitanihon Q4 2016 Delivered

27 Navig8 Stellar 25,000

Kitanihon Q4 2016 Delivered

28 Navig8 Tanzanite 49,000

STX Q4 2016 Delivered

29 Navig8 Saiph 25,000

Kitanihon Q1 2017 Delivered

30 Navig8 Sceptrum 25,000

Kitanihon Q2 2017 Delivered

31 Navig8 Spica 25,000

Fukuoka Q2 2017 Delivered



















Newbuildings











































1 Navig8 Sol 25,000

Fukuoka Q3 2017 On order

























